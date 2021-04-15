Brandon Valley held Yankton scoreless in both ends of a doubleheader sweep of the Bucks in club high school baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Matt Brown and Ty Peyton combined for a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 Brandon Valley victory.
Logan Kelling, Joe Kolbeck, Tyler Schelske and Nate Meyers each had a hit for Brandon Valley.
For Yankton, Samuel Kampshoff doubled and singled, and Drew Ryken added a hit.
Brown struck out nine batters in six innings for the win. Peyton struck out two in the seventh inning for the save. Garrett Nelson went the distance in the loss, striking out five.
Brandon Valley scored three runs in the first and cruised to a 4-0 victory in the nightcap.
Kolbeck and Trey Sejnoha each had two hits for Brandon Valley. Schelske and Dawson Skorczewski each doubled. Noah Bertsch and Tanner Nifong each had a hit in the victory.
Kampshoff, Dylan Prouty and Jayden Lightner each had a hit for Yankton.
Carson Askdal went the distance for the win, striking out six. Landon Loecker took the loss, with Kaden Luellman striking out two in three innings of relief.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln on Monday.
PGDCWLC 14, CKL 0
CHAMBERLAIN — Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake-Corsica (PGDCWLC) pitcher Kelby VanDerWerff tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Honkers rocked Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman (CKL) in club high school baseball action on Thursday.
Myles Kott doubled and singled, driving in two, for the Honkers. VanDerWerff, Caden Foxley and Jackson Olsen each had two hits, with Foxley driving in three runs. Kane Knudson doubled. Nate Whalen, Jaylen Kemp, Grayson Hanson and Hayes Rabenberg each had a hit in the victory.
Carter Lenz walked twice for CKL.
VanDerWerff struck out four and walked four in the win. Lenz took the loss.
The Honkers, 2-0, travel to Parkston-Ethan-Tripp today (Friday).
