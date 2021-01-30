PIERRE — The Yankton Bucks took care of business in their final true road game of the 2020-21 regular season, building a 45-30 lead through three quarters on the way to a 61-52 victory over Pierre in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Matthew Mors scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Yankton. Aidan Feser scored 12 points. Rugby Ryken netted eight points and Jaden Kral added nine rebounds in the victory.
For Pierre, Lincoln Kienholz posted 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to lead the way. Jackson Edman finished with 10 points, seven assists and nine rebounds for the Governors.
Yankton, 12-2, travels to Sioux Falls to face Harrisburg on Thursday. The game, which will be televised by Midco Sports Network, will mark the final time the Bucks leave Yankton in the regular season. The Bucks end the season with five straight home contests.
Pierre, 4-7, travels to Mitchell on Tuesday.
Yankton used three players in double figures to claim the sophomore game 55-52.
Drew Ryken scored 16 points and had six rebounds to lead the balanced Bucks attack. Cody Oswald scored 14 points. Mac Ryken scored 11 points, and Isaiah Schelhaas added 10 points and six rebounds in the victory.
Pierre won the freshmen ‘A’ game 53-43. Lance Dannenbring scored 12 points and Tucker Gilmore netted 11 points for Yankton.
Yankton claimed the freshmen ‘B’ game 41-40. Landon Potts scored 16 points for Yankton. Dannenbring added seven points in the victory.
YANKTON (12-2)
Dylan Prouty 1-2 0-0 3, Rugby Ryken 2-7 3-4 8, Aidan Feser 4-5 2-4 12, Trevor Fitzgerald 2-3 1-2 6, Jaden Kral 3-10 0-0 6, Matthew Mors 10-19 3-4 26. TOTALS: 22-46 9-14 61.
PIERRE (4-7)
Lincoln Kienholz 11-23 0-0 25, Matt Hanson 2-8 2-2 6, Jacob Mayer 0-1 0-0 0, Bennett Dean 2-6 0-0 5, Jack Merkwan 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Edman 5-12 0-0 10, Houston Lunde 1-4 0-0 2, Denton Beck 0-0 0-0 0, James Mikkonen 2-3 0-0 4. TOTALS: 23-57 2-2 51.
YANKTON 13 10 22 16 — 61
PIERRE 6 8 16 22 — 52
Three-Pointers: Y 8-16 (Ma. Mors 3-6, Feser 2-3, Prouty 1-2, R. Ryken 1-3, Kral 0-1), P 4-18 (Kienholz 3-8, Dean 1-4, Hanson 0-2, Mayer 0-1, Lunde 0-3). Assists: P 21 (Edman 7), Y 8 (Feser 3). Blocked Shots: P 5 (Edman 4). Rebounds: P 29 (Kienholz 11), Y 26 (Ma. Mors 11). Steals: P 7 (three with 2), Y 5 (R. Ryken 2). Personal Fouls: Y 9. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: Y 13, P 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.