After sharing the top spot with Tea Area a week ago, Yankton has dropped to fourth in the Class 11AA football rankings of the South Dakota Media Football Poll, announced Tuesday.
Tea Area (2-0) claimed the top spot in 11AA, with defending champion Pierre (1-1) also receiving votes. Aberdeen Central (2-0), which upended Yankton a week ago, jumped the Bucks in the poll to rank third.
— Yankton hosts Spearfish on Friday.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Harrisburg (2-0) took 21 of 23 first place votes to claim the top spot in 11AAA. Brandon Valley (2-0) drew the other two votes.
— Canton (2-0) drew 21 of 23 first place votes to remain first in the 11A poll. Madison (2-0), which drew the other two votes, travels to Vermillion on Friday. Vermillion received votes in this week’s poll.
— Winner (3-0) was a unanimous selection for the top spot in 11B. Elk Point-Jefferson (2-0) fell from a tie for fourth to fifth.
— Platte-Geddes (2-0) was a unanimous selection for the top spot in 9AA. Canistota-Freeman (1-2) received votes.
— DeSmet (3-0) drew 22 of 23 first place votes to claim the top spot in 9A. Howard is second, claiming the other top vote.
— Gayville-Volin (2-0) is the new top team in Class 9B, picking up 13 first place votes. Faulkton (2-1), Harding County-Bison (1-1), Avon (2-0) and unranked Hitchcock-Tulare also received first place votes.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the Week of Sept. 7 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (21) 2-0 113 1
2. Brandon Valley (2) 2-0 94 2
3. O’Gorman 1-1 48 4
4. SF Lincoln 2-0 42 RV
5. SF Jefferson 1-1 27 5
Receiving votes: RC Stevens 12, SF Washington 6, SF Roosevelt 3.
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (18) 2-0 107 T1
2. Pierre (5) 1-1 90 3
3. Aberdeen Central 2-0 71 RV
4. Yankton 1-1 28 T1
5. Watertown 1-1 25 4
Receiving votes: Brookings 23, Mitchell 1.
Class 11A
1. Canton (21) 2-0 113 1
2. Madison (2) 2-0 92 2
3. Dell Rapids 1-1 48 3
4. SF Christian 2-0 46 4
5. Lennox 2-0 31 T5
Receiving votes: West Central 9, Tri-Valley 3, Vermillion 3.
Class 11B
1. Winner (23) 3-0 115 1
2. Sioux Valley 2-1 78 2
3. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 2-1 76 3
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 3-0 35 T4
5. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-0 24 T4
Receiving votes: Woonsocket-Wess. Springs-Sanborn Central 9, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 5, McCook Central-Montrose 3.
Class 9AA
1. Platte-Geddes (23) 2-0 115 1
2. Hanson 3-0 88 3
3. Garretson 2-1 45 4
4. Chester Area 3-0 35 RV
5. Florence-Henry 3-0 24 RV
Receiving votes: Canistota-Freeman 23, Lyman 6, Hamlin 4, Timber Lake 4, Ipswich 1.
Class 9A
1. De Smet (22) 3-0 114 1
2. Howard (1) 3-0 91 2
3. Herreid-Selby Area 3-0 56 4
4. Wolsey-Wessington 1-1 42 3
5. Wall 3-0 36 5
Receiving votes: Kimball-White Lake 3, Castlewood 2, Kadoka Area 1.
Class 9B
1. Gayville-Volin (13) 2-0 90 3
2. Faulkton Area (1) 2-1 71 4
3. Harding Co.-Bison (5) 1-1 67 2
4. Avon (3) 2-0 43 RV
5. Sully Buttes 2-1 40 1
Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 34.
