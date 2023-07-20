TABOR — Tabor’s Riley Rothschadl struck out 14 Parkston batters in 6 2/3 innings pitched as Tabor defeated Parkston in the winner’s bracket in the Region 4B baseball tournament to advance to Saturday’s Championship game.
Offensively, Rothschadl scored Tabor’s first two runs of the contest in the first and fifth innings, respectively. Tabor scored three runs in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead.
Tabor’s Easton Mudder went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the contest. Landon Bares and Jackson Caba added an RBI apiece.
Parkston’s Luke Bormann and Brayden Jervik registered two strikeouts apiece on the mound. Parkston will play the winner of Game 6 between Wagner and Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney tomorrow (Friday) at 7 p.m. in Tabor.
TABOR — Wagner scored three runs in the top of the seventh as they came back to defeat Alexandria 5-4 in an elimination contest at the South Dakota State Legion Baseball Region 4B tournament Thursday.
Trailing 4-3, Wagner’s Corbin Carda hit a double that brought home Camden Roth and Carlin Hopkins to give Wagner the lead. Carda went 3-for-5 in the contest.
Wagner’s Matt Link struck out nine batters in a complete-game effort, allowing four runs on five hits.
Joey Cournoyer added two hits for Wagner, while Javian Pesicka, Ted Slaba and Brady Cournoyer added an RBI apiece.
Wagner took a 2-0 lead after three innings, then Alexandria scored three in the fifth and added a run in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead. Pesicka drew a walk in the top of the seventh that brought home Slaba to cut the lead to 4-3.
Wagner advances to play Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney tomorrow (Friday) at 5 p.m. in Game 6 of the Region 4B tournament in Tabor.
