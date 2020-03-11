Heather (Nelson) Olson remembers what it was like to have a successful volleyball program at Yankton High School.
She was part of it, as a former player.
That’s what she wants to see return to her alma mater.
Olson, a 1999 YHS graduate and former two-time all-state selection in volleyball, has been hired as the new Gazelles head coach, according to a press release Wednesday. Marisa Stephens was also hired as the new competitive cheer head coach.
A three-sport standout while at YHS, Olson helped the Gazelles capture Eastern South Dakota Conference titles in 1997 and 1998. She remains the program’s all-time leader in career blocks (330) and still ranks sixth in kills (725).
“I think that’s one of my advantages coming into this; how much pride I have in Gazelle volleyball,” Olson said Wednesday.
“I know there are former players all over the area and even in town, so I want to find ways to get alumni involved and bring back that pride we all felt.”
Olson replaces Shanna Koenig, who coached the Gazelles for two seasons. When Olson saw the opening for a new coach, she said she was immediately interested.
“I played volleyball and loved it, so it was something I was thinking about,” said Olson, who also serves as assistant principal at Yankton Middle School.
She talked it over with her family — husband Justin, as well as colleagues and other school district administrators — and “everyone was on board,” Olson said.
“I’ve always been a big fan of the sport, and now that my daughters are getting older, I’ve volunteered a few times at some of the camps with Tiffany (Beste),” Olson added.
Following her career (in volleyball, basketball and track) at YHS, Olson was a standout basketball player at the University of South Dakota, where she was inducted into the Coyote Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. A year later, Olson was inducted into the YHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
After graduating from USD, she taught in Watertown while coaching volleyball and basketball, and was then a graduate assistant at USD. Olson returned to Yankton where she taught mathematics at YHS, and coached volleyball, basketball and track, before pursuing her Specialist and Doctorate degrees in Administration from USD.
Following a six-year hiatus from coaching, Olson will now take over a Yankton volleyball program that was 5-23 last fall and hasn’t reached the South Dakota state tournament since 2007.
Is she excited for the challenge?
“Very much so,” Olson said. “It’ll be different, though.”
The game has certainly changed since she played, Olson added, but the long-time volleyball fan said she’s up to the task.
“I’m ready for this challenge; ready to have fun with the girls and help them improve,” Olson said.
Another familiar face at YHS to take over a new role is Stephens.
The Dell Rapids native is in her first year as the head sideline cheerleading coach for the Gazelles and is in her sixth year as a kindergarten teacher within the Yankton School District.
Stephens participated in four sports while in high school, and was then a football and basketball cheerleader at USD. She graduated from USD in 2014 with a degree in Elementary Education and in 2017 graduated from Mount Marty College with a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.