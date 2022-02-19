SIOUX FALLS — Summit League officials announced Saturday that the women’s basketball game scheduled between South Dakota and Western Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 19, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Western Illinois women’s program is adhering to the Summit League’s adjusted COVID-19 protocols.
