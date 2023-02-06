WAYNE, Neb. — The Ponca Indians used a 9-1 third quarter run to defeat the Wynot Blue Devils 47-32 in the Lewis & Clark Conference Championship game Monday at Rice Auditorium.
Ponca head coach Bob Hayes said the team typically does not practice well on Mondays, but had a great effort in the Monday contest.
“I feel good about it,” he said. “We’re seeing what we want to do and get ready (for conference). We got a week to go so we’ll clean up some things.”
The game was tied 21-21 at halftime. It looked like Wynot seized momentum to start the second half, as two Myrah Sudbeck 3-pointers gave the Blue Devils a 27-25 lead.
“For her to come in and hit big shots, that’s her DNA,” said Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler. “That’s her mentality. She’s a tough kid that isn’t afraid of the moment. She kept us in the game.”
From there, Ponca utilized its inside game of Ashlyn Kingsbury, Gracen Evans and Sam Ehlers to take control of the game.
“We told them it wasn’t going to be 3-pointers that were going to win this (game),” Hayes said. “It was going to be in the paint.”
“(Ehlers) gets the ball and she passes pretty well out of (the four) too,” Wieseler said. “You got to get the double-team on her help out because she’s such a threat. They’ve got such a great- balanced team.”
“She plays outside a lot of times (so she can) get by people,” Hayes said. “We moved her inside (tonight) and that was a big adjustment.”
Ponca did take its first lead in the quarter on a 3-pointer by Ellie McAfee. Still, that is not the team’s identity in Hayes’ opinion.
“We don’t take a lot of threes,” he said. “We go inside.”
Leading 34-28 entering the fourth quarter, the Indians did not score for the first 3:42 of the quarter. Then, the inside game of Ponca took over, with Ehlers scoring the next four points. The rest of the team fed off that and Ponca ended the game on a 13-2 run.
“We settled down and ran our offense,” Hayes said.
Wieseler was proud of the way the Blue Devils competed, but stressed the need for the team to put together a full 32 minutes.
“We didn’t make any plays in the fourth quarter to keep it close,” he said. “I give Ponca a lot of credit. It was a hard-fought game. We gave them everything they could handle.
“For the first 28 minutes, we had an opportunity to beat them. That’s all we can ask for, especially against a good team like that. We just wish we had that last four minutes back.”
Wieseler praised the way the team has fought through a difficult schedule, playing some of the better teams form Class C-2 as well as C-1. Still, he wants to see the team win a few more of the tougher contests.
“We’ve been here before,” Wieseler said. “We’ve got to get on the other side of that on a regular basis. It happens. We’ve got to keep fighting.”
Evans led Ponca with 16 points. Ehlers had eight points and six rebounds. McAfee had nine points and an impressive eight steals. Kingsbury also registered eight points.
Sudbeck and Amber Lawson led Wynot with 13 points apiece.
Ponca improved to 19-1 with the victory, while Wynot fell to 12-8.
