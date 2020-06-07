No longer did players have to chomp at the bit to return to the softball diamond.
They were finally back.
The wait was over.
Twenty-six youth teams from the area took the field — many for the first time this summer — over the weekend for a league games event at Sertoma Park and Riverside Park in Yankton.
“You could tell even when we started practice two weeks ago, everyone was anxious,” Doug Marquardt, the head coach of Yankton’s U-18 team, said Saturday afternoon.
“It felt good to get back at it.”
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the start to the seasons was delayed for Yankton’s teams, as well as those of many others around the area.
The Yankton Girls Softball Association (YGSA) had to cancel its ESD weekend slate of games in April, but the league games weekend was thrown together in the course of a few weeks, according to Marquardt — a YGSA board member.
“I was talking with one of the (Sioux Falls) Cyclones coaches about doing something like this, and soon enough, more teams were interested,” Marquardt said.
Games were played on the four main diamonds at Sertoma Park and down at Riverside Park on Saturday and Sunday, and from what Marquardt said he heard, everyone involved was pleased.
“I’ve heard countless compliments from people for Yankton to put this on,” he said.
“We have some really nice facilities, and hopefully people are seeing that.”
For some teams like Cole Larson’s U-10 Yankton Fury Gazelles, there were only a small number of practices together before the weekend’s action.
In fact, Larson’s squad had one practice.
“It’s good to see them out there and enjoying themselves, but we just have to get better at the little, technique things,” the head coach said after a game Saturday.
Not only was it their first games of the season, the Fury Gazelles were faced Saturday with facing off against a pair of U-12 teams.
“We’re the only U-10 team around right now, which is fine; so it’s a good test for us,” Larson said.
The action for Yankton’s teams continues with a 22-team event next weekend, according to Marquardt, followed by 50 teams slated to compete in Yankton’s annual fastpitch tournament on June 20-21.
In the face of everything else happening, it’s at least some normalcy to the summer, according to Larson.
“It’s just a good feeling to get out here and do this,” he said.
“We’re still doing what we can to distance and disinfect everything, but it’s nice to be playing again.”
Dakota Legends Filled With College Recruits
Even though his team was taking the field Saturday for the first time this summer, Rob Craig wasn’t all that worried.
After all, he’s got a veteran squad that knew what to do.
“Some of the girls have been together since they were 10,” said Craig, the head coach of the Dakota Legends, a U-18 team based in Sioux Falls.
Not only do the Legends boast experience, they also boast college-level talent.
Four players — all of whom graduated from high school this spring — have signed to play softball in college: Abbie Witt (St. Thomas), Nadalie Johnson (Northwestern, in Iowa), Jenessa Schoby (Minnesota West CC) and Kailee Craig (Des Moines Area CC).
Beyond that, the Legends have potentially 3-4 more players who are being recruited by college coaches, according to coach Craig.
“They all know the game and they work hard at it,” he said. “They’re students of the games and not just players.”
