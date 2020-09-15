PICKSTOWN — Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Isabella Brouwer and Wagner’s Michael Barnett claimed top honors in the Wagner Invitational cross country meet, held Monday in Pickstown.
Brouwer coasted to the girls’ title, finishing the 5,000-meter race in 19:04. Gregory’s Emma Thomas was a distant second in 20:26, followed by AC-DC’s Lexi Schoenfelder (21:52).
Barnett finished the boys’ 5,000-meter event in 17:28, eight seconds ahead of Bon Homme’s Nate Hall (17:36). Mitchell Christian’s Nathanael Anderberg (17:41) was third.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TOP 10: 1, Isabella Brouwer, ACDC 19:04; 2, Emma Thomas, Gregory 20:26; 3, Lexi Schoenfelder, ACDC 21:52; 4, Cadence Jarding, Hanson 22:00; 5, Alyssa Moschell, Hanson 22:38; 6, Eliza Oltmanns, Hanson 22:43; 7, Dakota Timmanus, Gregory 22:44; 8, Reese Marek, Hanson 22:56; 9, Peyton Hellmann, Bon Homme 23:27; 10, Jenna Vitek, Scotland 23:41
BOYS’ DIVISION
TOP 10: 1, Michael Barnett, Wagner 17:28; 2, Nate Hall, Bon Homme 17:36; 3, Nathanael Anderberg, Mitchell Christian 17:41; 4, Toby Zephier, Wagner 18:13; 5, Max Reynen, Mitchell Christian 18:18; 6, Eddie Hayward, Wagner 18:44; 7, Luke Sinclair, Gregory 18:49; 8, Colby Krcil, Wagner 19:16; 9, Isaac Tuschen, Hanson 19:19; 10, Carson Klundt, Gregory 19:21
