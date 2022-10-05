The Mount Marty Lancers’ Diego Romero Sanchez scored a goal early in the second half, but Dordt’s Blake Hansen responded with under four minutes to tie the game as MMU drew here against the Defenders 1-1 at Crane-Youngworth Field Wednesday.
MMU is now 5-2-3 while Dordt is 5-2-4.
Lancers head coach Oliver Tieleman was disappointed that his team was unable to finish the game off.
“It’s frustrating,” he said. “We worked for 86 minutes of the game and then with four minutes to go, (giving up the goal) is very frustrating. We feel like we were the better team.”
Hansen scored his goal with 3:37 remaining in the contest. The Defenders were forcing the issue offensively and had chances to put more goals away in the second half, but goalkeeper Jorge Augero came up with two timely saves in the half that at the time preserved the Lancers’ one-goal lead.
“(Dordt) played (with a) more attacking (mindset),” Tieleman said. “They were down a goal, so they were forcing it up a lot more, pressing a lot higher, and stepping up against us rather than sitting back.”
After a deadlocked first half that saw momentum swings throughout, the Lancers came out as the aggressors in the second half. Romero Sanchez took a rebound and scored a goal from close range to give MMU the lead a minute into the half.
“I was looking for the flick of the player that was passing the ball to me,” Romero Sanchez said. “I was lucky that I was in the right spot at the right moment to get the rebound from the goalkeeper.”
In the first half, the Lancers got the majority of the chances from about the 25-minute mark to the 10-minute mark. Dordt earned set piece chances late in the first half but could not convert. The teams went into the halftime locker room tied at 0-0 in a defensive duel.
There were points throughout the game where the Lancers showed spunk on both the offensive and defensive ends. Tieleman’s message to his team is that when the team shows those sparks, playing that way is the expectation he has for how he wants them to play.
“The expectation is there because we have the players and we have the ability,” he said. “Now, it’s just putting it all together. (Our players) showed tonight that we can play at a high level. Now, we just have to keep it there.”
Romero Sanchez echoed his coach’s sentiments, adding that the team played more together against Dordt than its last game, a 3-1 loss to Northwestern on Sept. 28.
“We were the ones that were pushing (the pace of) the game more,” he said. “We wanted to win more. We had more chances. We just didn’t capitalize them. The team played more together compared to the last game. We need to keep going. We want to make the playoffs. We’re going to keep the same intensity.”
The Lancers next travel to Hastings to take on the Broncos on Saturday. The Broncos are 8-1, and 5-0 in the GPAC. Tieleman believes that if his team takes the good from its game tonight, they will have a chance to upset Hastings.
“If we come out the same way we did today and play the same way, we will take it to them,” he said.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.