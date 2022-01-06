ELK POINT — Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon beat Marion-Freeman and host Elk Point-Jefferson in a wrestling triangular on Thursday.
BHSA downed Elk Point-Jefferson 51-24. Tyler Tjeerdsma (132) won by pin for BHSA, which took advantage of seven open weight classes for the Huskies. Lucas Hueser (145) and Noah McDermott (220) won by pin for EPJ.
BHSA beat Marion-Freeman 69-6. Brock Kotalik (113), Caden Zomer (120), Tjeerdsma (126) and Turner Nicholson (160) won by pin for BHSA. Brody Gossen (106) scored a victory by pin for Marion-Freeman.
In the other match, EPJ beat Marion-Freeman 46-27. Hueser (145) won by pin for EPJ. Keaton Preheimer (120) and Owen Eitenmiller (152) won by pin for Marion-Freeman.
Norm Manstedt Inv.
COLUMBUS, Neb. — Crofton scored 21 points to finish 25th in the 38-team Norm Manstedt Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament, Thursday in Columbus, Nebraska.
Crofton had two wrestlers in the event, led by a runner-up finish from Madisen Petersen at 120 pounds.
