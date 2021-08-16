The Yankton boys’ and girls’ soccer teams each fell out of the “receiving votes” category in their respective Class AA polls, announced Monday. Both had received votes in the preseason poll.

The Yankton boys opened the season on Friday with a 1-1 tie against Sioux Falls Lincoln, which continues to receive votes. The Yankton girls fell to now third-ranked Lincoln on Friday. Both teams host Harrisburg, which is receiving votes in each poll, today (Tuesday).

Rapid City Stevens leads Aberdeen Central in the Class AA boys’ poll, with Aberdeen Central leading Stevens in the AA girls’ poll.

The Vermillion boys rank third in the Class A poll, trailing Tea Area and Sioux Falls Christian. Freeman Academy is receiving votes.

Tea Area leads the Class A girls’ poll, with Vermillion fourth and Dakota Valley fifth.

SOCCER

S.D. COACHES POLL

BOYS AA

TOP 5: 1. Rapid City Stevens; 2. Aberdeen Central; 3. Sioux Falls Washington; 4. Sioux Falls Jefferson; 5. Pierre T.F. Riggs

RECEIVING VOTES: RC Central, Spearfish, SF Roosevelt, O'Gorman, Harrisburg, Huron, SF Lincoln, Brookings

GIRLS AA

TOP 5: 1. Aberdeen Central; 2. Rapid City Stevens; 3. Sioux Falls Lincoln; 4. O'Gorman; 5. Brandon Valley

RECEIVING VOTES: Harrisburg, SF Roosevelt, Watertown, Brookings, RC Central, Pierre T.F. Riggs

BOYS A

TOP 5: 1. Tea Area; 2. Sioux Falls Christian; 3. Vermillion; 4. St. Thomas More; 5. Belle Fourche

RECEIVING VOTES: Hot Springs, James Valley Christian, Groton Area, Freeman Academy

GIRLS A

TOP 5: 1. Tea Area; 2. West Central; 3. Sioux Falls Christian; 4. Vermillion; 5. Dakota Valley

RECEIVING VOTES: St. Thomas More, Belle Fourche, Groton Area

