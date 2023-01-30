HENDRICKS, Minn. — Yankton edged Estelline-Hendricks in a gymnastics dual on Thursday, the regular season finale for Yankton.
Yankton scored 136.2, beating out Estelline-Hendricks (134.45).
Estelline-Hendricks’ Sadie Johnson earned all-around honors with a 36.3, beating out Yankton’s Burkley Olson (33.5) and Mackenzie Steinbrecher (33.2).
Johnson also claimed top honors on the uneven parallel bars (8.8), balance beam (9.25) and vault (9.15). Yankton’s Ava Koller won the floor exercise (9.5).
Koller also had Yankton’s top marks on balance beam (9.0) and vault (9.0), finishing second in both. Allie Byrkeland had Yankton’s top mark on the uneven parallel bars (8.35).
Yankton now turns its attention to the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, Saturday in Pierre. The meet will also serve as the state qualifier for the Gazelles.
Yankton finished the JV portion of its season with a dual win over Estelline-Hendricks, 113.3 to 106.9.
VARSITY: Yankton 136.2, Estelline-Hendricks 134.45
ALL-AROUND: 1, Sadie Johnson EH 36.3; 2, Burkley Olson Y 33.5; 3, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 33.2; 4, Payge Ebbers EH 33.15; 5, Allie Byrkeland Y 33.05
BARS: 1, Sadie Johnson EH 8.8; 2, Allie Byrkeland Y 8.35; 3, Burkley Olson Y 8.15; 4, Brynn Peterson EH 7.95; 5, Emma Gobel Y 7.6
BEAM: 1, Sadie Johnson EH 9.25; 2, Ava Koller Y 9.0; 3, Burkley Olson Y 8.8; 4, Payge Ebbers EH 8.45; 5, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 8.15
FLOOR: 1, Ava Koller Y 9.5; T2, Sadie Johnson EH, Brynn Peterson EH 9.1; 4, Payge Ebbers EH 8.8; 5, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 8.75
VAULT: 1, Sadie Johnson EH 9.15; 2, Ava Koller Y 9.0; 3, Marissa Byrkeland Y 8.85; T4, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y, Sierra Kreger EH 8.8
JUNIOR VARSITY: Yankton 113.3, Estelline-Hendricks 106.9
ALL-AROUND: 1, Jadyn Mack EH 28.4; 2, Briley Steffensen Y 27.1; 3, Lily Konop EH 25.75; 4, Audrey Ploof Y 23.7
BARS: 1, Avery Portillo Y 6.95; 2, Aliya Fluke Y 5.75; 3, Jadyn Mack EH 5.5; 4, Briley Steffensen Y 5.45; 5, Wini Swedzinski EH 5.35
BEAM: 1, Ellie Drotzmann Y 7.3; 2, Briley Steffensen Y 7.25; 3, Emma Gobel Y 6.9; T4, Jadyn Mack EH, Lily Konop EH 6.85
FLOOR: 1, Wini Swedzinski EH 7.85; 2, Ellie Drotzmann Y 7.75; 3, Audrey Ploof Y 7.7; 4, Jadyn Mack EH 7.65; T5, Lily Konop EH, Emma Gobel Y 7.3
VAULT: 1, Jadyn Mack EH 8.4; 2, Addison Lanphear Y 8.25; T3, Audrey Ploof Y, Lita Fryer EH, Avery Portillo Y 8.2
