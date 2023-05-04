ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty Lancers softball team put forth a valiant effort and proved they would not go down without a fight at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament.

“I'm just super proud of our team,” said Lancers pitcher McKenzie Gray. “I'm pretty sure everyone didn't think we were going to (eliminate two teams in a four-team pod). We came out here, we left it on the field and we gave it our all. That's all we could do.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.