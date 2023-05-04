ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty Lancers softball team put forth a valiant effort and proved they would not go down without a fight at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament.
“I'm just super proud of our team,” said Lancers pitcher McKenzie Gray. “I'm pretty sure everyone didn't think we were going to (eliminate two teams in a four-team pod). We came out here, we left it on the field and we gave it our all. That's all we could do.”
The Lancers staved off elimination once more in a dramatic 4-3 victory in 12 innings against the Briar Cliff Chargers before the No. 1 seed Northwestern Red Raiders defeated the Lancers 8-1 in the Lancers’ second contest of the day Thursday at Lady Dutch Field.
“Our team competed today,” said Lancers head coach Kayla Bryant. “You could tell they didn't want to lose the first game. To go 12 innings is crazy. I don't know many teams in the conference that have been ranked eighth and finished in the top four in the conference tournament. They went out, competed and fought with everything they had.”
The Lancers first test of the day was against Briar Cliff pitcher Maddi Duncan, who went 18-6 with a 1.54 ERA in the regular season. After Duncan shut down the Lancers’ offense in the first two innings and the Chargers got two runs off Gray, Mount Marty found life in the third.
Bailey Kortan hit an RBI sac fly to get the Lancers on the board, then Abigail Page hit an opposite-field, two-run home run to give MMU the 3-2 lead.
“You're talking about two seniors right there,” Bryant said. “They're going to give everything they have. They love the (other) girls (on the team). Seeing that kind of energy translated over to the field.
Bryant elected to go with Madison Kovar in the sixth inning after Briar Cliff tied the contest, 3-3, in the fifth inning on an Ali Naumann RBI double that scored Karis Gifford.
“Kovar’s got different pitching that most people will never see,” Bryant said. “Having her come in and do what she did helped us and our pitching staff out.”
Duncan stymied the Lancers offense in extras, holding them to two hits between innings four to 11. Bryant liked the way the team competed with their lack of offensive production.
“They were competing in everything from defense to pitching to all of it,” she said. “We wanted that win and to keep playing.”
Gray relieved Kovar in the ninth inning and fought through Briar Cliff scoring chances to keep a zero in the run column through those innings.
In the top of the 12th inning, the Lancers finally got the offense they needed. A sac bunt by Janeah Castro advanced Elisabeth McGill to second and gave Lilinoe Nihi a chance with a runner in scoring position. Nihi was able to get the ball past the infield to bring in McGill on the RBI single to give MMU a 4-3 lead.
“I pretty much told myself, ‘I'm going to do everything I can for my team,’ because we have a lot of potential,” Nihi said. “I was excited (to get the hit), but I was more excited for that run to come in.”
Nihi brought the mindset of treating the at-bat as if it were any other at-bat.
“I was like, ‘This is nothing I don’t normally do,’” she said. “Pressure situations help me in a way. My job as a hitter was to poke (the ball) through a hole and I did.”
Gray (8-10) retired the side in the bottom of the twelfth. The Lancers won but had to play 30 minutes later against Northwestern.
Elisabeth McGill hit a solo home run in the second inning to give MMU a 1-0 lead, but Northwestern scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings off Lancers pitcher Makayla Graunke (8-11) to take control of the contest. The Lancers had to go against Kameryn Etherington, who brought a 2.05 ERA into the tournament.
“You look at this pod in general,” Bryant said. “The ERAs were out of this world.
“You’ve got to compete every strike. Every at-bat you go into. The biggest thing was, ‘We're going to compete every pitch.’ That's what (the players) did.”
The Lancers finished the season 19-22. Northwestern improved to 46-6 and will play Midland in a three-game championship series Saturday in Orange City.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.