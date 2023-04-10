ALCESTER — Delta Pies’ RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Alcester-Hudson to the first victory in program history, a 7-6 decision over Elk Point-Jefferson in high school softball action on Monday in Alcester.

Jenna Manning tripled, doubled and singled for Alcester-Hudson. Pies finished 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI. Ella Serck was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Sarah Ebert doubled. Jaeley Christensen, Emma Solberg and Elly Doering each had a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.