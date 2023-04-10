ALCESTER — Delta Pies’ RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Alcester-Hudson to the first victory in program history, a 7-6 decision over Elk Point-Jefferson in high school softball action on Monday in Alcester.
Jenna Manning tripled, doubled and singled for Alcester-Hudson. Pies finished 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI. Ella Serck was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Sarah Ebert doubled. Jaeley Christensen, Emma Solberg and Elly Doering each had a hit in the victory.
Grace Griffin doubled and singled for EPJ. Josie Curry had the other Huskies’ hit.
Emma Moller picked up the win, striking out 18 and allowing three hits. Regan Rasmussen took the loss, striking out six.
Alcester-Hudson, 1-0, is scheduled to host Oldham-Ramona-Rutland in a doubleheader on April 17. EPJ, 0-3, travels to Gayville-Volin on Thursday.
WAGNER — Harley Koth’s two-run double in the top of the eighth lifted Beresford past Wagner 5-3 in eight innings in high school softball action on Monday.
Brenna Dann doubled twice, driving in two, for Beresford. Ivy Keiser also had two hits. Kennedy Merrigan tripled. Koth and Tavyn Valder each doubled. Lily Seivert and Kaylee Ivarsen each had a hit in the victory.
Lydia Yost had two hits for Wagner. Libby Kotab and Ravyn Medricky each had a hit in the effort.
Dann picked up the win, striking out 18 in the eight-inning contest. Yost took the loss, striking out 13.
Beresford, 1-3, travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday. Wagner, 0-2, hosts Winner Area on Tuesday.
FMFA 29, Gayville-Volin 19
GAYVILLE — The Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix lit up the scoreboard to the tune of 15 seventh-inning runs, rallying to a 29-19 victory over Gayville-Volin in high school softball action on Monday.
Avary Thomas went 5-for-6 with two triples for the Phoenix. Cami Fransen went 5-for-6 with a triple and a double. Sonia Deckert went 5-for-6 with two doubles and six RBI. Erica Swensen had four hist and four RBI. Harli Ross had four hits, including two doubles. Vaida Ammann had three hits, including two triples, and three RBI. Claire Loofbourrow went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Kylie Gossen doubled twice. Sam Fransen also had two hits in the victory.
Andrea Miller went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI for Gayville-Volin. Maia Achen went 4-for-5 with a triple. Ayla Dimmer had three hits, including a double. Keeley Larson also had three hits. Kendra Beeck-Waterman had two hits, including a triple. Jolie Westrum doubled and singled. Kayden Bye, Kaitlyn Mellum and Nevaeh Hauger each had a hit for the Raiders.
Thomas picked up the win, striking out eight. Dimmer took the loss.
The Phoenix, 2-0, hosts Bon Homme on April 17 in Freeman. Gayville-Volin, 2-2, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday.
