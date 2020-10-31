NORFOLK, Neb. — The disappointment was fresh, but Allie Dahl was still able to find a silver lining.
She was able to pinpoint a positive in a season-ending loss for the Crofton High School volleyball team.
The Lady Warriors had, the senior pointed out, after all, put themselves in a position at least reach the state tournament.
“It will take time to set in,” Dahl said after Saturday’s 3-0 loss (25-11, 25-15, 25-22) to Norfolk Catholic in the District C2-2 final in Norfolk, Nebraska.
“We knew we’d have to play our hearts out, but we still tried our best. That’s all we could do was keep fighting.”
Fighting is what the Lady Warriors did over the past week.
They were the No. 3 seed in their sub-district, but beat the No. 2 seed (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) and then the No. 1 seed (Ponca) for the right to play in a district final — one win for the state tournament.
“We were fighting and fighting and fighting, and we were really peaking,” Dahl said.
Crofton’s tally may read 14-16 for the season, but head coach Bailey Kuchta was adamant that her squad improved throughout the campaign.
“We made progress,” Kuchta said.
“With our record, you don’t see much. We had some setbacks, but we never stayed stagnant. We peaked at the end. That tells me my girls are fighters.”
The challenge for the Lady Warriors, though, was to find a way to keep their run going against a Norfolk Catholic (23-7) squad that was the No. 2 seed in Class C2.
Norfolk Catholic had beaten Crofton twice during the regular season, so there really were no secrets between the two teams, according to Kuchta.
“We had seen twice, so we knew what we had to do,” she said. “We had to slow down 15 (Channetee Robles). We thought we could make other players make some plays.”
Norfolk Catholic came out swinging on Saturday, with huge early leads in each of the first two sets. The Lady Knights then built a commanding 16-9 lead in the third set.
That’s when the Lady Warriors were able to settle down their early nerves, according to Kuchta.
Crofton got to within 21-19 and then 22-21, but Norfolk Catholic closed things out to qualify for the state tournament.
The final set, in many ways, mirrored the season for the Lady Warriors: Up and down at times, but a solid finish.
“Sometimes we weren’t as consistent, but we were going up at the end,” Dahl said. “That’s not easy to do.”
That’s all a coach could want to see, according to Kuchta.
“It’s super satisfying,” she said. “You can’t ask for anything better. They brought it every day.”
Crofton will graduate eight seniors from its roster: Dahl, Kaley Einrem, Cassie Altwine, Makenna Guenther, Lacey Sprakel, Erica Tindle, Hope Steffen and Brittany Tramp.
