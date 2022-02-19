CRETE, Neb. — The Mount Marty University men’s track and field team set school records for most points in a Great Plains Athletic Conference indoor championships, as well as highest team finish, with a third place showing at the 2022 event, which concluded on Saturday in Crete, Nebraska.
Doane won the men’s title, 198 to 177 over Dordt. The Lancers were third with 87 points, followed by Concordia (67) and Midland (62).
The Lancer men took home two individual and one relay victory on the day.
Seth Wiebelhaus won the heptathlon, scoring 4,873 points after finishing in the top two of each of the final five events. He also finished fifth in the pole vault (13-3 1/2) and eighth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.67).
Marcus Jnofinn won the 60-meter dash in 6.87, with Donovan Breckenridge (7.00) third. Breckenridge was also fourth in the 400 (50.16) behind Paul Paul’s (49.60) third place finish. Paul was also third in the 200 (22.35), trailing Nathan Simons’ (22.34) runner-up finish. Simons was also second in the 600 (1:22.13), with Jesse Van Hemert (1:23.72) in seventh.
Winning the 1600 relay for the Lancers was Malual Angok, Taven McKee, Van Hemert and Simons, a foursome that clocked 3:20.55.
Also for the Lancer men, Luke Rettedal was fifth in the shot put with a toss of 48-10 3/4. Mason Schlunsen was sixth in the 800 in 2:02.92. The foursome of Liam Vidas, Nathaniel Kropuenske, Caden Ideker and Schlunsen finished fifth in the 3200 relay in 8:21.52.
Women’s honors went to Concordia, 194.5 to 163 over Hastings. Dordt (106) and Doane (104.5) also broke the 100-point barrier.
The Mount Marty women finished eighth with 16 points.
Gracie Rippen had the top individual finish for the Lancers, placing fourth in the pole vault with a provisional mark of 11-2 1/2. Elianna Clark was seventh in both the 60 (8.00) and 200 (26.36). Ashinee George was seventh in the 60 hurdles, clocking a 9.37.
The foursome of Calli Davis, Clark, George and Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl finished sixth in the 1600 relay, clocking a 4:14.08. Jacey Cihak, Jordyn Fischer, Emily Johnson and Bumbace-Kuehl were seventh in the 3200 relay, finishing in 10:24.29.
Lancer athletes now prepare for the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, March 3-5 in Brookings.
