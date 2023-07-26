BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS A LEGION
STATE TOURNAMENT
July 25-29 at Yankton
Tuesday’s Games
S.F. East 7, Harrisburg Maroon 2
Harrisburg Gold 6, Aberdeen 2
Brookings 5, Rapid City Post 22 4
Yankton 7, Renner 1
Wednesday’s Games
Rapid City Post 22 14, Harrisburg Maroon 4, 6 innings; Maroon eliminated
Renner 8, Aberdeen 2, Aberdeen eliminated
S.F. East 14, Brookings 4, 6 innings
Harrisburg Gold 16, Yankton 4, 5 innings
Thursday’s Games
GAME 9: Renner vs. Brookings, 10 a.m.
GAME 10: Rapid City Post 22 vs. Yankton, 5 p.m.
GAME 11: S.F. East vs. Harrisburg Gold, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
GAME 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4:30 p.m.
GAME 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.
NOTE: Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.
Saturday’s Games
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m.
GAME 15: (If necessary), 13 minutes after
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 advances to Game 15
S.D. STATE A JUNIOR TOURN.
July 27-30 at Harrisburg
STARS POOL: Watertown, Renner, Brandon Valley, Harrisburg Gold
STRIPES POOL: R.C. Post 22 Expos, S.F. East, Brookings, Yankton
Thursday, July 27
Watertown vs. Renner, noon
Brookings vs. Yankton, 2:30 p.m.
R.C. Post 22 vs. S.F. East, 5 p.m.
Harrisburg Gold vs. Brandon Valley, &:30 p.m.
Friday, July 28
S.F. East vs. Brookings, noon
Renner vs. Brandon Valley, 2:30 p.m.
R.C. Post 22 vs. Yankton, 5 p.m.
Harrisburg Gold vs. Watertown, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Yankton vs. S.F. East, 10:30 a.m.
Watertown vs. Brandon Valley, 1 p.m.
Brookings vs. R.C. Post 22, 3:30 p.m.
Renner vs. Harrisburg Gold, 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Stars Pool 1st vs. Stripes Pool 2nd, 9:30 a.m.
Stripes Pool 1st vs. Stars Pool 2nd, noon
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
S.D. CLASS B LEGION
STATE TOURN.
July 28-Aug. 1 in Redfield
Friday, July 28
GAME 1: Dell Rapids vs. Platte-Geddes, 10 a.m.
GAME 2: Castlewood vs. Clark, 30 minutes after Game 1
GAME 3: Tabor vs. Salem, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Redfield, 30 minutes after Game 3
Saturday, July 29
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.
GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 30 minutes after
GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 30 minutes after
Sunday, July 30
GAME 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 30 minutes after
GAME 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m.
Monday, July 31
GAME 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
GAME 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 30 minutes after
NOTE: Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary
Tuesday, Aug. 1
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 15: If necessary, 60 minutes after
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 advances to Game 15
NEB. LEGION CLASS C
NEB. CLASS C TOURN.
July 29-Aug. 2 at Rushville, Neb.
Saturday, July 29
GAME 1: DCB vs. Pender, 10 a.m.
GAME 2: Wilber vs. Malcolm, 1 p.m.
GAME 3: Imperial Horns vs. Chick-fil-A Post 3, 4 p.m.
GAME 4: Security First vs. Hartington, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
GAME 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 31
GAME 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.
GAME 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
GAME 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
GAME 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.
NOTE: Games will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary
Wednesday, Aug. 2
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 15: If necessary, 7 p.m.
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 will advance to Game 15.
S.D. VFW 16-UNDER REGIONS
CLASS A PLAYOFFS
(Best of 3 Series)
Monday, July 24
Chamberlain 5, Volga 3
Dakota Valley 5, Tea 0
Madison Maroon 4, Centerville 2
Madison Maroon 16, Centerville 1, Madison wins series 2-0
West Central 6, Claremont 2
Dell Rapids 11, Flandreau 1
Wagner 2, Tri-Valley Maroon 0
Vermillion 8, Madison Gold 2
Wednesday, July 26
Volga 4, Chamberlain 3
Volga 13, Chamberlain 1, Volga wins series 2-1
Tea Area at Dakota Valley, 6 p.m. (8 p.m. if necessary)
West Central at Claremont, 1 p.m. (3 p.m. if necessary)
Dell Rapids at Flandreau, 5 p.m. (7:30 p.m. if necessary)
Wagner at Tri-Valley Maroon, 5 p.m. (7 p.m. if necessary)
Vermillion at Madison Gold, 6 p.m. (8 p.m. if necessary)
REGION 2B
July 24-26 at Gregory
Monday, July 24
Parkston 9, Platte-Geddes 7
Gregory 11, Kimball-White Lake 10
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 5, Parkston 0
Platte-Geddes def. Kimball-White Lake, no score available, KWL eliminated
Tuesday, July 25
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 16, Gregory 6
Parkston 3, Platte-Geddes 1, Platte-Geddes eliminated
Parkston 6, Gregory 5, Gregory eliminated
Wednesday, July 26
CHAMPIONSHIP: Mount Vernon-Plankinton 13, Parkston 3
REGION 4B
July 24-27 at Freeman
Monday, July 24
Tyndall 15, Salem 4
Freeman-Marion 11, Parker 1
Tuesday, July 25
Tyndall 2, Scotland-Menno 0
Salem 12, Parker 7, Parker eliminated
Wednesday, July 26
GAME 5: Freeman-Marion vs. Tyndall, 3 p.m.
GAME 6: Scotland-Menno vs. Salem, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 27
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 7 p.m.
AMATEUR DISTRICTS
DISTRICT 6B
July 21-29 at Crofton
Friday, July 21
Crofton 12, Wynot 6
Menno 14, Freeman 11
Sunday, July 23
Crofton 7, Lesterville 3
Tabor 10, Menno 5
Thursday, July 27
GAME 5: Wynot vs. Menno, 6 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2)
GAME 6: Freeman vs. Lesterville, 8 p.m. (Winner is Rep #3)
Saturday, July 29
CHAMPIONSHIP: Crofton vs. Tabor, 7 p.m. (loser is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 7B
July 23-29 at Larchwood
Sunday, July 23
Elk Point 10, Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing 0
Garretson 4, Akron 3
Wednesday, July 26
Elk Point 10, Larchwood 3 (Larchwood is Rep #2)
Saturday, July 29
GAME 4: Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing vs. Akron, 2 p.m. (Winner is Rep #3)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Garretson vs. Elk Point, 5 p.m. (Loser is Rep #)
DISTRICT 5B
July 20-28 at Parkston
Thursday, July 20
Platte 16, Dimock-Emery 10
Winner-Colome 9, Parkston Devil Rays 2
Friday, July 21
Alexandria 21, Corsica-Stickney 9
Mount Vernon 6, Parkston Mudcats 4
Sunday, July 23
Winner-Colome 5, Platte 2
Alexandria 6, Mount Vernon 5
Monday, July 24
Dimock-Emery 3, Parkston Devil Rays 0
Parkston Mudcats 13, Corsica-Stickney 2
Tuesday, July 25
Dimock-Emery 2, Mount Vernon 1 (Dimock-Emery is Rep #2 or 3)
GAME 10: Platte vs. Parkston Mudcats, 8 p.m. (winner is Rep #2 or 3)
Thursday, July 27
GAME 11: Mount Vernon vs. Game 10 loser, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #4)
GAME 12: Parkston Devil Rays vs. Corsica-Stickney, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 28
GAME 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #5)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Winner-Colome vs. Alexandria, 8 p.m. (loser is Rep #1)
