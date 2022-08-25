ALEXANDRIA — Platte-Geddes defeated Hanson 25-21, 25-10 for the championship of the Hanson Early Bird volleyball tournament, Thursday in Alexandria.
Karly VanDerWerff posted eight kills for Platte-Geddes. Avery DeVries had 11 assists and two ace serves. Hadley Hanson added nine digs.
Annalyse Weber had six kills and Jalyn Kampshoff had 10 assists for Hanson. Jersey Kampshoff added 12 digs.
Platte-Geddes, 3-0, hosts Todd County on Tuesday. Hanson, 2-1, hosts Sanborn Central-Woonsocket on Monday.
Avon 2, AC-DC 0
ALEXANDRIA — Courtney Sees posted seven kills, 11 digs and two ace serves to lead Avon past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-22, 25-16 in the third place match of the Hanson Early Bird Tournament on Thursday.
McKenna Kocmich had 14 assists for Avon. Grace Vanderlei and Lila Vanderlei each had 10 digs in the victory.
Josie Brouwer had four kills and Syrianna Never Misses A Shot had 10 digs for AC-DC. Mahpiyah Irving added seven assists.
Avon, 2-1, travels to Parkston on Tuesday. AC-DC, 1-2, hosts Bon Homme on Tuesday in Lake Andes.
Freeman 2, Wessington Springs 1
ALEXANDRIA — Freeman downed Wessington Springs 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, for fifth place in the Hanson Early Bird Tournament on Thursday.
Kate Miller had 10 kills, 18 digs and three ace serves for Freeman. Erin Uecker posted nine kills and 19 digs. Ava Anderson had 12 assists and three ace serves. Cami Fransen also had 12 assists in the victory.
For Wessington Springs, Avery Orth had nine kills, six blocks and 14 digs to lead the way. Mariah Messmer added 15 assists and three ace serves.
Freeman, 2-1, travels to Corsica-Stickney on Monday. Wessington Springs faces Iroquois on Tuesday.
SC-W 2, FA-M 0
ALEXANDRIA — Kenna Ochsner had seven kills and six digs to lead Sanborn Central-Woonsocket past Freeman Academy-Marion 25-17, 25-19 in the seventh place match of the Hanson Early Bird Tournament on Thursday.
Kenlie Fridley had eight assists and Kam Ochsner had four ace serves in the victory.
Leah Goodwin had three kills and Emma McConniel had five digs for Freeman Academy-Marion.
Freeman 2, SC-W 0
ALEXANDRIA — Erin Uecker posted 10 kills to lead Freeman past Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 25-18, 25-23 in the consolation semifinals of the Hanson Early Bird Tournament on Thursday.
Ava Anderson had 16 assists for Freeman. Kate Miller and Emily Mendel each had three ace serves in the win.
Kenna Ochsner had five kills and eight digs for SC-W. Kenlie Fridley had eight assists.
Wessington Springs def. FAM
ALEXANDRIA — Wessington Springs beat Freeman Academy-Marion in consolation action in the Hanson Early Bird Tournament. No score was made available.
Hannah Heezen had four kills and Avery Orth had five blocks and eight digs for Wessington Springs.
Emma McConniel led FA-M with three digs.
Other Matches
Wagner 3, Vermillion 0
WAGNER — Avari Bruguier posted 10 kills and two ace serves to lead Wagner past Vermillion 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Shona Kocer, Emma Yost and Shalayne Nagel each had seven kills for Wagner, with Yost recording 16 digs and two ace serves and Nagel recording three blocks. Macy Koupal finished with 27 assists and 10 digs. Kya Kjeldgaard added three blocks in the victory.
Annika Barnett led Vermillion with 15 kills and nine digs. Brooklyn Voss had eight kills. Kelsey O’Nell had nine digs, and Brooke Jensen posted four ace serves and eight blocks for the Tanagers.
Wagner, 1-0, plays in the Parkston Tournament on Saturday. Vermillion takes on Lennox on Tuesday.
Wagner won the JV match 27-25, 25-17; and the C-match 25-15, 25-13.
MVP 3, Parker 0
PARKER — Reagan Rus finished with 14 kills and 17 digs to lead Mount Vernon-Plankinton past Parker 25-9, 25-19, 25-13 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Vanessa Hoffman added 17 assists and three ace serves in the victory.
Halle Berens led Parker with six kills and 34 digs. Terryn Fuller had 10 assists and three blocks. Clara Montero also had three blocks. Aspen Rand posted 18 digs, and Hailey Phillips and Alyssa Schulte each had 15 digs in the effort.
MVP takes on Wagner on Tuesday. Parker hosts Sioux Valley on Tuesday.
Parker won the JV match 25-16, 13-25, 15-9. MVP won the C-match 25-16, 25-17.
Bon Homme 3, Viborg-Hurley 1
TYNDALL — The Bon Homme Cavaliers improved to 2-0 on the season as they beat the Viborg-Hurley Cougars 25-17, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22 in the Cougars’ season opener at Bon Homme High School Thursday night.
Junior Olivia Bures led the Cavaliers with 22 kills, senior Jaden Kortan had 31 set assists and senior Jenna Duffek had four digs in the victory. For the Cougars, sophomore Charley Nelson and senior Coral Mason had 22 and 18 digs, respectively. Mason led the team with 11 kills, and junior Mataya Vannorsdel had 22 set assists for Viborg-Hurley.
In the junior varsity game, Bon Homme came away with the 2-1 (25-15, 20-25, 15-13) victory in a close three-set contest. Viborg-Hurley won the C-Team matchup 2-0 (25-18, 26-24).
Bon Homme plays at Andes Central/Dakota Christian at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday while Viborg Hurley plays at the Canton Tourney in Canton Saturday.
Parkston 3, Chamberlain 0
PARKSTON – The Parkston Trojans improved to 2-0 on the campaign with a 25-11, 25-6, 25-16 home victory against the Chamberlain Cubs in Chamberlain’s season opener Thursday night.
The Trojans were led by junior Gracie Oakley and sophomore Mya Thuringer with four kills apiece. Senior Faith Oakley and Gracie Oakley led Parkston with three ace serves, while Faith had 11 set assists. Junior Mya Nuebel led the Trojans with nine digs in the contest.
Chamberlain was led by seniors Megan Marone and Sara Peterson with four kills each, while junior Chesney Mutziger had six set assists. Junior Jayna Handel and senior Leigha Long led the Trojans with 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
Parkston plays versus Northwestern and Warner as part of the Parkston Tourney at 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, while Chamberlain plays at Mobridge-Pollock at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Scotland 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
IRENE – The Scotland Lady Highlanders earned a road victory to open the season at the Irene-Wakonda Eagles 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 Thursday night.
The Eagles drop to 0-2 on the season.
Scotland got good efforts from sophomore Trinity Bietz and senior Martina DeBore, who had six kills apiece. Senior Claire Janish added 12 set assists, while DeBore led the team with 10 digs.
Irene Wakonda was led by juniors Quinn McDonald and Zoey Anderson, who had 16 and 15 digs apiece. Sophomore Madison Orr had eight kills for the Eagles, while junior Emerson Flynn added seven set assists.
Irene-Wakonda hosts the Irene-Wakonda Volleyball Tournament Saturday. Scotland also plays in the tournament, although the teams do not face each other in the tournament.
Centerville 3, Menno 1
MENNO – The Centerville Tornadoes won a close 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24 decision against the Menno Wolves at Menno High School Thursday night.
Centerville got contributions from junior Lillie Eide and senior Bailey Hansen, who had 28 and 22 digs apiece. Sophomore Thea Gust led the team with 10 kills, while senior Macey Hostetler had 19 assists.
Menno received 18 digs from senior Julia Buechler, while senior Josephine Stokes and junior Ashton Massey had six kills apiece. Senior Alana Fergen led the Wolves with six assists.
Both schools play at the Irene-Wakonda Tournament Saturday.
Niobrara-Verdigre 3, Madison 0
VERDIGRE, Neb. – The Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars defeated the Madison Dragons 25-15, 25-12, 25-9 Thursday night.
The Cougars were led by senior Harley Stark’s 25 assists. Junior Josilyn Miller led Niobrara-Verdigre with nine kills. Junior Billie Pritchett and senior Angelina Bauer added six and five kills, respectively. Stark had five aces to lead the team, while senior Bree Breithaupt led the Cougars with 14 digs.
The Cougars play at Creighton Triangular at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
