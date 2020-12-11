FREEMAN — Viborg-Hurley scored the game’s first 19 points and tallied 38 points in the first quarter on the way to a season-opening 72-17 rout of Freeman in boys’ basketball action Friday night in Freeman.
Gradee Sherman finished with 22 points and four rebounds for Viborg-Hurley, while Hayden Gilbert scored 13 points. Eli Boomgarden added 10 points and three rebounds, while Calvin Rasmussen pulled down three rebounds and Angel Johnson handed out two assists.
The Cougars held Freeman to one point after halftime.
For Freeman, Bradey Kaufman scored seven points, Blake Rumelhart had three points and 10 rebounds, Jacob Swensen had three points and four rebounds, and Ethan Balvin added two steals.
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-0) 38 15 16 3 — 72
FREEMAN (0-1) 4 12 1 0 — 17
Vermillion 77, Bon Homme 25
VERMILLION — Three Tanagers scored in double figures to lead Vermillion to a 77-25 victory over Bon Homme Friday night in Vermillion.
Jakob Dobney led Vermillion (1-0) with 23 points. Noah Gilbertson pitched in 16 points and Connor Saunders 13.
Nate Hall led Bon Homme (0-1) with eight points.
Vermillion faces Irene-Wakonda Dec. 17. Bon Homme travels to play Scotland Dec. 18.
BON HOMME (0-1) 5 7 7 6 —25
VERMILLION (1-0) 29 23 16 9 —77
Osmond 56, Wynot 51
WYNOT, Neb. —Three Tigers scored in double figures to lead Osmond to a 56-51 victory over Wynot Friday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
Grayson Schultze led Osmond (3-1) with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Schmit added 13 points and Bryan Solorzano 10.
Anthony Haberman led Wynot (2-2) with 17 points. Owen Sudbeck added 10 points.
Osmond’s next game is against Plainview today (Saturday). Wynot faces Homer Tuesday.
Bloomfield 50, Winside 30
WINSIDE, Neb. — Gabe Lauck led Bloomfield to a 50-30 victory over Winside Friday night in Winside, Nebraska.
Lauck tallied 12 points to lead the Bees (2-1). Cody Bruegman added nine points and Dalton Gieselman eight.
No stats were reported for Winside (0-4).
Bloomfield faces Niobrara-Verdigre today (Saturday). Winside travels to face St. Edward Tuesday.
BLOOMFIELD (2-1) 13 10 11 16 —50
WINSIDE (0-4) 5 6 5 14 —30
O’Neill 56, Cedar Catholic 47
HARTINGTON, Neb. — O’Neill built a 31-21 halftime lead and held on for a 56-47 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic in Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Parker Heiss scored 14 points and Peyton Mathews netted 13 points to lead O’Neill. Keegan Moore finished with 12 points. Landon Classen had 10 points and five assists. Keaton Wattier grabbed 18 rebounds in the victory.
O’Neill travels to Pierce for a Mid-State matchup on Tuesday. Cedar Catholic travels to Crofton on Tuesday.
O’NEILL (2-0) 17 14 14 11 — 56
CEDAR CATHOLIC (0-1) 10 11 16 10 — 47
Winner 56, Wagner 49
WAGNER — Three players finished in double figure scoring to lead Winner to a 56-49 win over Wagner Friday night in Wagner.
Kameron Meiners led Winner (1-0) with 24 points. Blake Volmer added 13 points and Jerry Long Crow 10.
Nolan Carda led Wagner (0-1) with 12 points and nine rebounds. Dustin Honomichl pitched in 10 points.
Winner travels to Fort Pierre to play Stanley County Tuesday. Wagner travels to play Irene-Wakonda Tuesday.
WINNER (1-0) 15 17 12 12 —56
WAGNER (0-1) 14 14 11 10 —49
Neligh-Oakdale 55, Creighton 47
NELIGH, Neb. — Neligh-Oakdale out-scored Creighton 37-21 after halftime to capture a 55-47 boys’ basketball victory Friday night in Neligh, Nebraska.
Talon P krebs scored 18 points and pulled down five rebounds for Neligh-Oakdale (4-0), while Julien Hearn had 17 points and four rebounds.
No stats were reported for Creighton (2-1).
CREIGHTON (2-1) 10 16 13 8 — 47
NELIGH-OAKDALE (4-0) 7 11 27 10 — 55
Hanson 63, Ethan 42
ALEXANDRIA — Noah Price and Luke Haiar led Hanson to a 63-42 victory over Ethan Friday night in Alexandria.
Price tallied 23 points and Haiar 15 for Hanson (1-0).
Jay Storm tallied 11 points for Ethan (0-1). Riley Enders added 10 points.
Hanson travels to face McCook Central-Montrose Tuesday night. Ethan faces Andes Central-Dakota Christian Tuesday.
ETHAN (0-1) 10 8 11 13 —63
HANSON (1-0) 12 9 21 21 —42
Aberdeen Central 56, Brookings 37
BROOKINGS — Harrison Reede and Noah Behrends led Aberdeen Central to a season opening 56-37 victory over Brookings in Brookings Friday.
Reede tallied 24 points for the Golden Eagles (1-0). Behrends contributed 11 points.
Henry Hammrich led Brookings (0-1) with 14 points.
Aberdeen Central hosts Spearfish Dec. 18. Brookings travels to face Sioux Falls Washington today (Saturday).
ABREDEEN CENTRAL (1-0) 23 21 10 2 —56
BROOKINGS (0-1) 9 3 11 14 —37
Harrisburg 45, Pierre 43
HARRISBURG —Hayden Muirhead led Harrisburg to a 45-43 victory over Pierre Friday night in Harrisburg.
Muirhead tallied 14 points for the Tigers (1-0).
Lincoln Kleinholz led Pierre (0-1) with 26 points.
Harrisburg hosts Brookings Tuesday night. Pierre hosts Watertown Saturday (today).
S.F. Christian 73, Lennox 51
SIOUX FALLS — Tyler Prins scored 23 points to help Sioux Falls Christian cruise past Lennox 73-51 on Friday night in Sioux Falls.
Xavier Van Beek added 18 points for Sioux Falls Christian.
Lennox put three players in double figures, Steven Christian (15), Peyton Eich (11) and Porter Ihnen (10).
