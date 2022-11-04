HARTINGTON, Neb. — If there were any nerves flowing through him as he trotted out on the field, Grant Arens didn’t show them.
After all, as he said later, he had kicked plenty of field goals and extra points during practice.
With that experience forefront in his mind, the Hartington Cedar Catholic senior booted an extra point to send the Trojans past Malcolm 10-9 in overtime of Friday night’s Class C2 quarterfinal game in Hartington, Nebraska.
“I’ve done it a million times in practice, so that took a little pressure off, I guess,” said Arens, between congratulatory handshakes and hugs on the field.
The kick by Arens, who has battled injuries throughout the season, sends the Trojans (8-3) into next Friday’s semifinals against Battle Creek.
And the fact that it was Arens who lifted Cedar Catholic into the semifinals for the first time since 2014 proved to be an especially sweet subplot to an already exciting night, according to head coach Chad Cattau.
“Us coaches joked today that how ironic it would be if Grant got a chance to win the game for us,” Cattau said.
Arens has dislocated his left kneecap on more than one occasion this season and also suffered a torn tendon in that knee, and had been limited to only kicking duties for the Trojans.
“I came back to play with my team and win some games,” he said.
Even though he couldn’t be out on the field as much as he normally would, Arens was still a leader for Cedar Catholic, according to his coach.
“He’s encouraging them from the sidelines, and at halftime, he even said a few words to the team,” Cattau said. “You couldn’t ask for this to happen to a better kid.”
After the game headed to overtime tied 3-3, Malcolm got the ball first and scored on a Hayden Frank 5-yard touchdown run. The Clippers then faked a kick and Frank, the holder, kept the ball but his run to the goal line was stopped short.
That gave Cedar Catholic the ball, and on fourth down, sophomore quarterback Braeden Reifenrath hit senior Carson Arens for a 3-yard touchdown completion to tie the game.
Up stepped Arens with his chance to win the game.
It was Arens who provided the only scoring in the first half with a 22-yard field goal at the 5:58 mark of the second quarter. The two teams traded turnovers in the final three minutes of the half, as Malcolm’s Frank intercepted a pass with 2:55 left and Cedar Catholic’s Keaton Steffen then recovered a fumble at the 1:30 mark.
Malcolm tied the game with a Cody Sykes 25-yard field goal with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter, and neither team could muster any points from there until overtime.
In the end, it’s Cedar Catholic that advances to the semifinals -- a first for the program since the 2014 team eventually lost in the state title game.
“This group of seniors has been to the quarterfinals a few times, but this is the first time they’ve won one,” Cattau said.
And that’s been the team’s goal all along, according to Arens.
“It’s been a rough few years, but we wanted to get over the hump and get to the semis,” he said. “We just have to prepare for next week.”
The Trojans will face rival Battle Creek, which beat Cedar Catholic 20-12 on Oct. 7. The Trojans are 3-1 since that setback.
MALCOLM (10-1) 0 0 0 3 6 — 9
CEDAR CATHOLIC (7-3) 0 3 0 0 7 — 10
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
HCC -- Grant Arens, 22-yard field goal; 5:58
Fourth Quarter
MAL -- Cody Sykes, 25-yard field goal; 4:30
Overtime
MAL -- Hayden Frank, 5-yard run (conversion failed)
HCC -- Carson Arens, 3-yard pass from Braeden Reifenrath (Arens kick)
