HENDRICKS, Minn. — The Yankton Gazelles finished the gymnastics regular season with a dual 136.75 to 130.95 victory over Estelline-Hendricks on Thursday.
Estelline-Hendricks’ Sadie Johnson earned all-around honors, scoring a 36.25. She also posted the top mark on the balance beam (9.55) and floor exercise (9.65).
Yankton posted the next four scores on the all-around: Alison Johnson (34.85), Callie Boomsma (34.6), Hailee Gilbery (33.3) and Mackenzie Steinbrecher (33.2). Boomsma earned top honors on the uneven parallel bars (8.9), while Alison Johnson won the vault (9.1).
Yankton now turns its attention to the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships. The meet, which doubles as the state-qualifying meet, will be held Feb. 6 in Huron.
Estelline-Hendricks earned JV honors, 108.45 to 106.7 over the Gazelles.
VARSITY: Yankton 136.75, Estelline-Hendricks 130.95
ALL-AROUND: 1, Sadie Johnson EH 36.25; 2, Alison Johnson Y 34.85; 3, Callie Boomsma Y 34.6; 4, Hailee Gilbery Y 33.3; 5, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 33.2
BARS: 1, Callie Boomsma Y 8.9; 2, Alison Johnson Y 8.5; 3, Sadie Johnson EH 8.2; 4, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 7.9; 5, Allie Byrkeland Y 7.85
BEAM: 1, Sadie Johnson EH 9.55; t2, Callie Boomsma Y, Hailee Gilbery Y 8.65; 4, Sarena Schwartz EH 8.0; 5, Alison Johnson Y 7.8
FLOOR: 1, Sadie Johnson EH 9.65; 2, Alison Johnson Y 9.45; 3, Sarena Schwartz EH 9.05; 4, Mackenzie Steinebrecher Y 9.0; 5, Brynn Peterson EH 8.9
VAULT: 1, Alison Johnson Y 9.1; 2, Sadie Johnson EH 8.85; 3, Brynn Peterson EH 8.65; t4, Hailee Gilbery Y, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y, Allie Byrkeland Y 8.6
JUNIOR VARSITY: Estelline-Hendricks 108.45, Yankton 106.7
ALL-AROUND: 1, Mallorie Hicks EH 30.05; 2, Cadi Larsen Y 28.1; 3, Sierra Kegre EH 27.85; 4, Kyndle Kennedy Y 27.6; 5, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 27.0
BARS: 1, Mallorie Hicks EH 6.8; 2, Sierra Kregre EH 6.65; 3, Kyndle Kennedy Y 5.9; 4, Cadi Larsen 5.1; 5, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 4.35
BEAM: 1, Cadi Larsen Y 7.5; t2, Kaelyn Hoilien Y, Lita Fryer EH 7.1; 4, Mallorie Hicks EH 6.65; 5, Kyndle Kennedy Y 6.45
FLOOR: 1, Mallorie Hicks EH 8.6; 2, Sierra Kregre EH 8.1; 3, Ellie Cruz EH 7.95; 4, Aliya Fluke Y 7.7; 5, Cadi Larsen Y 7.6
VAULT: 1, Sierra Kregre EH 8.2; t2, Mallorie Hicks EH, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 8.0; 4, Cadi Larsen Y 7.9; 5, Kyndle Kennedy Y 7.8
