The 2020 Hoop City Classic, scheduled for Dec. 28-30, has been cancelled, according to event organizers.
On Wednesday, event organizers had announced that games would not be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls due to the possibility that the venue would further restrict fan attendance. The Pentagon has hosted several college games in the past two weeks, including the Dakota Showcase that began on Thursday, with no fans allowed at any of those games.
Yankton was scheduled to play two games in the event again in 2020, including hosting varsity and junior varsity games against Thunder Basin, Wyoming on Dec. 28. The Bucks were to play Campbell County, Wyoming on Dec. 29. Yankton is actively looking to replace those games, according to activities director Ryan Mors.
Viborg-Hurley had also been scheduled to play two games in the event, facing Vermillion on Dec. 28 and FACS (Tennessee) on Dec. 29. Freeman Academy-Marion was also scheduled to play FACS on Dec. 28. Wynot, Nebraska, had been scheduled to face Canistota on Dec. 28.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
