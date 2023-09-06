LINCOLN, Neb. — Mount Marty shot a final round 307 to tie for 11th in the 16-team Blue River Classic men’s golf tournament. The three-round, two-day event concluded on Wednesday at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Morningside shot a final round 287 to finish the three-round event at 874, five strokes better than Doane. Concordia (884) was third, followed by Northeast Community College (904) and Hastings (905).

