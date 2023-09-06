LINCOLN, Neb. — Mount Marty shot a final round 307 to tie for 11th in the 16-team Blue River Classic men’s golf tournament. The three-round, two-day event concluded on Wednesday at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Morningside shot a final round 287 to finish the three-round event at 874, five strokes better than Doane. Concordia (884) was third, followed by Northeast Community College (904) and Hastings (905).
Doane’s Sam Arnold and Hastings’ Gabe Escalera each finished at 4-under 212 for the tournament, with Escalera scoring a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the title. Morningside’s Pablo Colin also broke par for the event, finishing at 1-under 215. Concordia’s Drew D’Ercole was fourth at even par 216, with Concordia’s Justin Webert fifth at 2-over 218.
Mount Marty shot a final round 307 to finish at 944. Bennett Cassens led the Lancers, tying for 33rd at 233. Ted Bengston tied for 40th at 235, Hunter Bailey (237) tied for 52nd, Jimmie Cunningham (242) tied for 64th and Reid Hansen (247) finished 70th in the event.
Competing individually from MMU, Carson Pedersen finished at 255 and Evan Ness finished at 258.
The Lancers head north to the Jimmie Invitational, Sept. 11 and 12 in Jamestown, North Dakota.
