HARRISBURG — Joslynn Elwood took a nice cross from Eden Wolfgram to score for the Yankton Gazelles, but the No. 1 seed Harrisburg Tigers proved to be too much for the No. 16 Gazelles for a 5-1 victory in the first round of the Class AA State Playoffs.
Harrisburg is now 13-1-1 on the season. Yankton ends the 2022 campaign with a 2-12-1 record.
While Schuring credited Harrisburg’s ability to control the ball and the Tigers’ ability to finish services into the box, he was proud of the way his team battled throughout the match.
“We came out and played exceptionally hard,” Schuring said. “The first time we played them to start the season, we were kind of in awe, but we played a hard game. We played a well-organized game defensively, but Harrisburg is going to get shots off. We gave a couple too many services in from the side that we weren’t able to clear.”
Elwood’s goal, with 5:19 remaining in the first half, was the first goal scored on Harrisburg since Sept. 10.
“Over the season, we’ve been working on staying on backside,” Elwood said. “I knew (Eden) was going to cross it, so I needed to be ready when it was crossed.
“I was excited (to score) and the encouragement from my teammates helped.”
Yankton had to stay compact defensively to try to stymie a potent Harrisburg attack. However, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first half on two long shots by Hailee Christensen and Abigail Flanagan each scored from distance.
“Coming in, we didn’t want to sit that far back defensively, but we got pushed back with a really good Harrisburg team,” Schuring said. “They were able to take advantage of a couple of long shots there. Frankly, they created a little bit of space, and they release it. There’s not a whole lot you’re going to do there.”
Christensen and Flanagan each added a goal in the second half.
Overall, Schuring believes his young team gained valuable experience this season.
“We came into the season inexperienced grade-wise, age-wise, whatever you want to call it,” Schuring said. “We just didn’t have a whole lot of varsity experience. Right now, we’re a solid varsity squad. We’ve got that experience. We’ll come out next year and play even better.”
“We’re going to try to develop the things (to where) hopefully (we can) take another step forward,” Schuring said. “(With) those one or two-goal losses (we had this season), maybe we can turn those around and turn our record around. There’s no reason that we can’t completely flip where we are right now if we continue to work harder and get a little bit stronger. The future is bright.”
Schuring’s team was young, but senior Brie Luken took leadership of the team. The head coach was proud about how she led the Gazelles throughout the season.
“She’s been a very good leader for the young team,” Schuring said. “She has brought in everyone from seventh graders to juniors and seniors. You wouldn’t be able to tell that there’s such an age difference in the team that we have because they’re all just one group. They all get along well. A lot of that stems from just the passion and the leadership that Brie Luken brings.”
Elwood, an eighth grader, is excited for what the next four years hold for the soccer team.
“We had the best (team) chemistry in the state,” she said. “We’ve done a lot of things together. We’ve had sleepovers and a ton of team meals. We’ve had a lot of bonding time together.”
