VERMILLION — Drew Thelen had two hits and three RBI to lead Vermillion to lead Post 1 past Dell Rapids 6-2 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Jack Kratz doubled for Vermillion. Sammy Ward, Dylan Thelen, Gray Peterson and Charlie Ward each had a hit in the victory.
Logan Stone doubled and singled for Dell Rapids. Ty Wood, Jake Steineke, Kaeden Eastman and Noah Swartwout each had a hit.
Jacob Chaussee pitched six innings, striking out six, for the win. Swartwout took the loss.
Vermillion, 3-1, travels to Tabor for a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Vermillion 13, Tea 6
VERMILLION — Vermillion Post 1 built a 10-2 lead on the way to a 13-6 victory over Tea in American Legion Baseball action on Saturday.
Jack Kratz had two doubles, and Charlie Ward doubled and singled for Vermillion. Connor Saunders also had two hits. Drew Thelen tripled, and Sammy Ward, Dylan Thelen, Gray Peterson and Nick Roob each had a hit in the victory.
Dawson Portner had two hits and Carter McGregor homered, driving in three, for Tea. Cam Jensen, Gabe Glanzer, Montana Redday, Riley Schneider and Marcus Bolin each had a hit.
Dakota Classic
Sunday
Watertown 7, Humboldt-Hartford 4
BRANDON — Watertown used a pair of three-run innings to outlast Humboldt-Hartford 7-4 in the Dakota Classic American Legion baseball tournament on Sunday.
Loren Jacobson had two hits for Humboldt-Hartford. Carson Wittrock tripled in the effort.
Noah Hohn took the loss.
Humboldt-Hartford, 2-5, hosts Garretson today (Tuesday).
Harrisburg 7, West Fargo 6
BRANDON — Harrisburg’s Chase Mason scored the game-winning run on an error in the bottom of the 11th inning of a 7-6 victory over West Fargo in the Dakota Classic American Legion baseball tournament on Sunday.
Tyman Long had a home run and a double for Harrisburg (8-3). Mason had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Ben Loos also homered in the victory.
Jack Teigen pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win.
Saturday
Harrisburg 11, Humboldt-Hartford 3
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg built an 11-1 lead and held on for an 11-3 victory over Humboldt-Hartford in the Dakota Classic American Legion baseball tournament on Saturday.
Payton Metzger had two doubles and three RBI for Harrisburg. Chase Lucas had two hits, including a triple, and three RBI. Chase Mason, Will Simmons and Ben Loos each had a hit in the win.
Kai Yungbluth, Jack Sutton and Ethan Rullinger combined to throw the five-inning no-hitter. Loren Jacobson took the loss.
Fargo Post 2 3, Harrisburg 0
HARRISBURG — Fargo held Harrisburg to two hits in a 2-0 victory in the Dakota Classic American Legion baseball tournament on Saturday.
Payton Metzger and Jack Sutton each had a hit for Harrisburg.
Tyson Kogel took the loss.
Watertown 18, Lennox 10
SIOUX FALLS — Watertown rallied from an 8-1 deficit to claim an 18-10 victory over Lennox in the Dakota Classic American Legion baseball tournament on Saturday.
Kade Russell went 4-for-4 with a triple, and Braxton Lacher had three hits to lead Watertown. Mason Evans had two hits and five RBI. Dawson Schmidt had a double and three RBI. Peyton Johnston also doubled in the win.
Brandon Otte led Lennox with three hits and two RBI. Brenden Hone had a pair of hits.
Brandon Valley 15, Lennox 12
BRANDON — Brandon Valley scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth after giving up six in the top of the frame, rallying to a 15-12 victory over Lennox in the Dakota Classic American Legion baseball tournament on Saturday.
Connor Knecht had three hits for Brandon Valley. Jaxon Haase and Michael Chevalier each doubled and singled. Joe Kolbeck and Lake Terveer each had two hits in the victory.
Ray Williams homered for Lennox, which took advantage of 14 walks.
Terveer picked up the win. Brock Anderson took the loss.
Brookings 9, Humboldt-Hartford 3
Brookings used a five-run sixth inning on the way to a 9-3 victory.
Six different players each had one hit for Humboldt-Hartford: Micah Warrington, Caden Ideker, Landry Knight, Cooper Maras, Isaiah Colon and Braden Herr.
Maras took the loss.
