WACO, Texas—South Dakota football is No. 22 in this week’s AFCA FCS Top 25 Poll following a 20-13 loss to Illinois State Saturday. It’s the third consecutive week the team is featured inside the top 25. The Coyotes are off this week and next travel to Macomb, Illinois, to face Western Illinois on Nov. 6.
South Dakota is one of six Missouri Valley Football Conference teams in the top 25. North Dakota State (2), Southern Illinois (3), South Dakota State (13), Northern Iowa (17) and Missouri State (20) are the others.
