PEEWEE ‘B’ TOURN.
Feb. 19-21 at Yankton
First Round, Feb. 19
Sioux Falls II 6, Rushmore 1
Oahe 9, Yankton 5
Watertown 11, Mitchell 4
Sioux Falls I 8, Sioux Center 1
Consolation, Feb. 20
Rushmore 4, Yankton 1
Mitchell 11, Sioux Center 1
Semifinals, Feb. 20
Oahe 5, Sioux Falls II 3
Sioux Falls I 8, Watertown 4
Final Round, Feb. 21
7TH: Yankton 5, Sioux Center 2
5TH: Mitchell 6, Rushmore 5, OT
3RD: Sioux Falls II 4, Watertown 2
1ST: Sioux Falls I 6, Oahe 4
PEEWEE ‘A’ TOURN.
Feb. 19-21 at Brookings
First Round, Feb. 19
Yankton 6, Aberdeen 2
Rushmore 7, Brookings 2
Sioux Falls I 9, Sioux Center 2
Sioux Falls II 4, Brandon Valley 0
Consolation, Feb. 20
Brookings 3, Aberdeen 2, OT
Brandon Valley 2, Sioux Center 1
Semifinals, Feb. 20
Rushmore 8, Yankton 4
Sioux Falls II 2, Sioux Falls I 1
Final Round, Feb. 21
7TH: Sioux Center 10, Aberdeen 1
5TH: Brookings 6, Brandon Valley 2
3RD: Sioux Falls I 5, Yankton 4
1ST: Sioux Falls II 5, Rushmore 4
PEEWEE ‘C’ TOURN.
Feb. 19-21 at Aberdeen
First Round, Feb. 19
Aberdeen 7, Yankton 3
Brookings 6, Oahe 1
Watertown 6, Sioux Falls 2
Consolation, Feb. 20
Oahe 7, Yankton 4 (Yankton finishes 7th)
Semifinals, Feb. 20
Aberdeen 3, Brookings 1
Brandon Valley 5, Watertown 2
Final Round, Feb. 21
5TH: Oahe 3, Sioux Falls 2
3RD: Brookings 4, Watertown 3, OT
1ST: Aberdeen 7, Brandon Valley 2
