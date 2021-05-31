EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include results from the Yankton Fury Lancers 10-under team.
VERMILLION — Yankton Fury Red and Yankton Fury Lancers each won their respective divisions in the Stars and Stripes softball tournament, which concluded on Sunday in Vermillion.
Fury Red won the 16-under division with a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over Blue Thunder. Fury Lancers ousted the Sioux City Fusions 6-2 in the 10-under final.
Fury Red 5, Blue Thunder 4
Yankton Fury Red rallied from a 4-0 deficit to claim the 16-under title with a 5-4 victory over Blue Thunder.
Gracie Brockberg, Elle Feser, Regan Garry, Paige Hatch and Hannah Sailer each had a hit for Yankton. Brockberg, Sailer, Olivia Girard, Brooklyn Townsend and Tori Vellek each drove in a run.
Bailey Sample got the final two outs with a single pitch to pick up the win in relief. Regan Garry started, striking out five in 5 1/3 innings of work.
Fury Lancers 6, Fusions 2
Yankton pounded out six hits on the way to a 6-2 victory over the Sioux City Fusions in the 10-under title game.
Jazlin Romero posted two hits and two RBI to lead Yankton. Izzy Gurney, Claire Taggart and Kenley Vander Tuig each had a hit and a RBI. Tyan Beste added a hit in the victory.
Vander Tuig went the distance in the win, striking out two and allowing just one walk in the four-inning contest.
Fusion Heat 13, Fury Fire 1
Fusion Heat eliminated Yankton Fury Fire with a 13-1 decision on Sunday.
Addison Binde, Sydne Johnson, Sydney Lynch and Autumn Torres each had a hit for Fusion Heat.
For Yankton, Hannah Christopherson, Kara Klemme and Keyara “Lucky” Mason each had a hit.
Emma Wiese took the loss.
Fury Red 2, Watertown Impact 0
Bailey Sample scattered six hits over six innings as Yankton blanked the Watertown Impact 2-0 on Sunday.
Regan Garry doubled and singled for Yankton. Izzy Wintz and Elle Feser each had a hit.
Sample struck out seven in the win.
Fury Lancers 12, Vermillion Flamez 0
Yankton got two hits each from Jordyn Kudera and Jazlin Romero as the Fury Lancers rolled past Vermillion 12-0.
Kudera finished with two hits and three runs scored, and Romero had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored for Yankton. Tyan Beste, Izzy Gurney, Aubrey Stotz and Olivia Rye each had a hit, with Rye and Claire Taggart each scoring twice in the win.
Beste picked up the win, striking out six in the three-inning no-hitter.
Fury Fire 11, Diamonds Elite 0
Yankton pounded out 12 hits and 11 runs in a victory over Diamonds Elite on Sunday.
Lainie Keller went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBI, and Emma Heine had two doubles and three RBI for Yankton. Kara Klemme and Keyara Mason each had two hits and two RBI. Hannah Christopherson doubled. Emma Wiese and Ellie Wiese each had a hit in the victory.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win in the three-inning contest, striking out three.
Watertown Impact 4, Fury Black 1
Lily Pressler and Avery Palmquist each had two hits and the Watertown Impact downed Yankton Fury Black 4-1 on Sunday.
Chandler Cleveland doubled for Yankton. Emma Eichacker and Emma Herrboldt each had a hit.
Jade Lund picked up the win, striking out five. Cleveland took the loss, striking out three, with Olivia Binde pitching a scoreless inning.
Saturday
TSC Blaze 10, Fury Black 3
The TSC Blaze used a fast start to beat Yankton 10-3 on Saturday.
Chloe Vander Tuig had two hits and Payton Moser doubled for Yankton. MacKenzie Richardson, Shaelynn Puckett and Madison Girard each had a hit for Yankton.
Makenna Graham struck out eight in the win. Girard took the loss, striking out two.
Fusion Heat 8, Fury Fire 2
A six-run third inning helped the Fusion Heat top Yankton 8-2 on Saturday.
Hallie Lichty and Isabel Sayler each had a double and two RBI for the Fusion Heat. Sydney Lynch added a hit and two RBI in the win.
Lainie Keller had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Emma Wiese, Kelsey O’Neill, Keyara Mason and Jadyn Hubbard each had a hit.
Lexi Madson picked up the win, striking out 10. Ellie Wiese took the loss, striking out two.
Fury Red 12, Watertown Impact 11
The Yankton Fury Red rallied in the fourth to claim a 12-11 victory over the Watertown Impact on Saturday.
Hannah Sailer doubled and singled, and Regan Garry had a double and three RBI for Yankton. Elle Feser had a double and two RBI. Tori Vellek had a hit and two RBI. Izzy Wintz added a hit.
Avery Palmquist went 3-for-3 with three RBI for Watertown. Jade Lund and Janessa Husmann each had two hits.
Bailey Sample struck out six in three innings of relief for the win. Lund took the loss.
Vermillion Flamez 11, Fury Lancers 3
Vermillion took control after the opening inning to top the Fury Lancers 11-3 on Saturday.
Jordyn Kudera, Claire Taggart and Jazlin Romero each had a hit and a run scored for Yankton. Romero and Tyan Beste each drove in a run.
Romero took the loss, striking out three in her two innings of work.
Fury Black 14, Optimal Impact 1
The Yankton Fury Black strung together three big innings to claim a 14-1 victory over Optimal Impact on Saturday.
Camryn Koletzky went 3-for-3 to lead Yankton. Megan Tramp and Chloe Vander Tuig each went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Emma Herrboldt doubled and singled, driving in two. Payton Moser also had two hits. Emma Eichacker, Shaelynn Puckett, Madison Girard and Mikayla Humpal each had a hit.
Girard picked up the win, striking out five.
Mitchell 11, Fury Fire 2
Mitchell built an early lead on the way to an 11-2 victory over Yankton on Saturdya.
Lainie Keller tripled for Yankton. Kelsey O’Neill, Hannah Christopherson, Emma Heine, Keyara Mason and Jadyn Hubbard each had a hit.
Emma Wiese took the loss.
Fury Red 8, Blue Thunder 4
The Fury Red built an early lead and held on for an 8-4 victory over Blue Thunder on Saturday.
Elle Feser went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI for Yankton. Olivia Girard had a pair of hits. Izzy Wintz, Tori Vellek and Camryn Zoeller each had a hit in the effort.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out six.
Fury Lancers 15, Vermillion Flamez 1
Yankton put up five runs in each inning on the way to a 15-1 victory over Vermillion Flamez on Saturday morning.
Aubrey Stotz had a hit, two RBI and two runs scored for Yankton. Tyan Beste and Izzy Gurney each had a hit and two runs scored. Jordyn Kudera, Kenley Vander Tuig and Chloe Caton each had a hit, a RBI and a run scored. Kennedy Muth had two RBI and a run scored. Olivia Rye scored twice. Claire Taggart, Jazlin Romero and Jaila Romero each had a run scored and a RBI in the victory.
Taggart picked up the win, striking out seven in the three-inning contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.