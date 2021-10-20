SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty was picked 12th in the Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball preseason poll, announced Wednesday.
Morningside drew 11 of 12 first place votes to lead the poll. The Mustangs won the 2020-21 GPAC regular season and tournament titles.
Concordia, which got the other first place vote, was second, followed by Dordt, Northwestern and Briar Cliff.
MMU, 4-21 overall and 2-20 in the GPAC last season, scored 19 points in the poll, finishing behind College of Saint Mary and Doane, each had 23.
MMU opens the 2021-22 season at 14th-ranked Dakota State on Oct. 26. The Lancers open the home portion of the season against Briar Cliff on Nov. 17.
