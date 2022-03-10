VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s golf coach Brett Bennett has announced the signing of Alexa Wingnean who is set to join the team in the 2022-23 academic year. Wingnean is a native of Edmonton Alberta, Canada and will graduate from Strathcona High School in the spring of 2022.
“It has been a pleasure to build a great relationship with Alexa and her family through the recruiting process,” said Bennett. “I am excited to get her to campus next fall to help contribute to what is being built here.”
“I know she is excited to get to Vermillion to extend her golf season from what she is used to in Canada. With this, I am anticipating her game to take off at the collegiate level. She will be a great asset and fit for our program.”
In her senior season, Wingnean helped lead the Gaylords to a win in the Edmonton Zone Championships. The team also won the Zone Championships and the Provincial Championships her sophomore season. In 2019, Wingnean recorded three top-10 finishes in Golf Canada’s summer slate. She placed ninth at the Alberta Junior Championship before an eighth-place finish at the Future Links Prairie Championship. Wingnean capped off the summer with a 10th place finish at the PGA of Alberta Junior Masters.
Wingnean has earned academic honors every year of her high school career and plans on studying biomedical engineering at South Dakota.
