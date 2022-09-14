Camille McDermott
Buy Now

Yankton junior setter Camille McDermott will be honored prior to tonight’s (Thursday) volleyball match between the Gazelles and Mitchell. Earlier this season, McDermott became the career assists leader in Gazelles history.

 Eric Bean/P&D

Yankton Gazelles junior setter Camille McDermott will be honored before the Gazelles’ home match against the Mitchell Kernels today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. at the YHS gym.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” McDermott said. “I couldn’t have done it without my team, (specifically) my passers and my hitters. They finished the job for me.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.