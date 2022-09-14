Yankton Gazelles junior setter Camille McDermott will be honored before the Gazelles’ home match against the Mitchell Kernels today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. at the YHS gym.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” McDermott said. “I couldn’t have done it without my team, (specifically) my passers and my hitters. They finished the job for me.”
McDermott has adjusted well to the team having fresh faces this season. It is not a surprise given that she has had to adjust to different environments in her life. McDermott is originally from Melbourne, Florida, and lived in Texas between second and fifth grade. Her family then moved to Yankton.
“It was definitely tough getting used to because (when I lived in) Texas and Florida I was always in bigger areas,” McDermott said. “Moving around has taught me to (get through) a lot of adversity and take everything (with an) open mind. I’ve learned a lot from it. I’ve settled into Yankton well. A lot of people were open. I’ve made a lot of really good friends here.”
With having new, fresh faces on the team, McDermott has helped bring others into the team environment.
“With the support of our team, we’ve really helped each other get to that point where we’re more comfortable on the big stage,” she said.
McDermott has got more comfortable being a leader for her team this season.
“Right now, I am playing a pretty big leadership role,” McDermott said. “Next year, as a senior, all of us have to work together to be all those leaders on the court.”
“A huge difference between (from Camille being a) freshmen to (being) a junior was seeing her get more comfortable in her crafts, comfortable with her teammates, and moving this program in a positive direction,” Gazelles head coach Chelsea Law said.
Additionally, Law praised McDermott’s competitiveness and the hustle she brings to the court.
“She’s quick,” she said. “Camille will always go. You know that she’s going to hustle. She wants to get a good ball even if she doesn’t get the perfect pass.
“When your teammates are hustling you want to hustle. That kind of energy feeds for (good) volleyball. (She has a) good mental game.”
Even though the Gazelles’ 1-9 record at this point in the season may not be what the team was hoping for, McDermott has built relationships with her teammates throughout her time on the team. She was called up to the varsity team in eighth grade.
Throughout McDermott’s career, she got to play with her older sister, Chloe, who graduated from Yankton this past May and now plays at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.
“In my early years (on the team), my sister was a big part of my volleyball career,” Camille McDermott said. “She made it an unforgettable time. I will always cherish the moments that I played with her. (With) my friends now, off the court, we bond well. We have a lot of good memories.”
Law noticed how much the sisters enjoyed playing together as well.
“(With) the huge season that we had last year and for having that experience with her sister would be super fun,” Law said. “(It created) good memories for them.”
Law said that getting the win for McDermott on a night she is being honored would be a positive lift for the program, McDermott, and her teammates.
“Anything that you can do that’s going to be a good thing of this program, we want to have happen,” Law said. “If we could take a win for (Camille) tomorrow night, that would be good momentum for everybody.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.