Two-time Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year Mason Walters lived up to his billing, finishing with 36 points and 13 rebounds in leading fifth-ranked Jamestown to an 87-67 victory over Mount Marty in GPAC men’s basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.

Cole Woodford scored 16 points, and Reid Gastner had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Jamestown (10-2, 4-2 GPAC).

