Two-time Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year Mason Walters lived up to his billing, finishing with 36 points and 13 rebounds in leading fifth-ranked Jamestown to an 87-67 victory over Mount Marty in GPAC men’s basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Cole Woodford scored 16 points, and Reid Gastner had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Jamestown (10-2, 4-2 GPAC).
For Mount Marty, Tash Lunday scored 23 points, and Cole Bowen had 15 points and seven rebounds. Josh Arlt added 13 points and four assists.
The Lancers found themselves in a hole from the start, as Walters scored 10 of Jamestown’s first 12 points and assisted on the other Jimmies basket for a quick 12-6 lead.
MMU answered with an 8-2 run, including six points from Bowen, to tie the game at 14-14. But Jamestown scored the next seven points and quickly built the lead up to nine, 26-17.
The Lancers closed to within four, 28-24, but Walters scored nine more points down the stretch to push the Jimmies’ lead to 46-27 just before half.
“We did a lot of good things in the first half,” said Mount Marty head coach Collin Authier. “They we started shooting ourselves in the foot too many times.
“And good teams take advantage of that.”
Eight straight Lancer points from Lunday — a buzzer-beating three to end the first half, and the Lancers’ first two baskets of the second half, sparked a rally that saw MMU close to within nine, 49-40.
With the Jimmies leading 55-43, Walters drew his third foul — all in the first 5:40 of the second half — sending the two-time All-American to the bench. But MMU only closed the gap by one in the five minutes he sat the bench.
“We needed to make more of a run when (Walters) was out,” Authier said. “He’s a talented player, and they run plays through him on every possession.”
With Walters back on the floor, Jamestown quickly returned the margin to 17, 69-52. The teams traded baskets until late, when a pair of three-pointers by Jamestown reserves set the final margin at 20.
The Lancers, 5-9 overall and 2-6 in the GPAC, have lost three straight, all to teams among the GPAC leaders. While the next matchup for Mount Marty is an exhibition, it is in Brookings against Summit League power South Dakota State.
“We play the three best teams in our league, then we play one of the top teams in the Summit League,” Authier said. “Obviously that’s a talented team up in Brookings. I’m looking forward to our guys having that experience.”
But the Lancers won’t just be tested on the court this coming week. It is also finals week at MMU.
“We’ve got guys that have three finals on Monday before they step on the bus,” Authier said. “We want our guys to finish well academically, then enjoy the opportunity at South Dakota State.”
Monday’s game, which does count for SDSU, is set to begin at 8:15 p.m.
