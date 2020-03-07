LINCOLN, Neb. — Regrouping was not a problem for a team that saw its championship aspirations come up short.
The Crofton Lady Warriors came out crisp.
They used a 22-8 start to the game to capture a 58-40 victory over Oakland-Craig in Saturday’s Class C2 third place game at the Nebraska State Girls Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
It wasn’t exactly what Crofton (25-4) had in mind for its weekend venture, but it was nonetheless able to refocus after a semifinal loss the night before.
“We talked to the kids last night and this morning about, ‘Let’s show up and make sure we play this game for the seniors, and lay it out on the line,’” head coach Aaron Losing said.
Mission accomplished.
The Lady Warriors led 20-8 after the first quarter and displayed its vintage attack: Full-court pressure defense, transition offense and balanced scoring.
Crofton’s lead was 35-17 at halftime and Oakland-Craig (26-3) — the top seed in Class C2 — never got within single digits.
And so, it’s the Lady Warriors’ four seniors ended their careers with a win.
Crofton will graduate Elyssa Tramp, Alexis Arens, Ryah Ostermeyer and Keirra Vornhagen.
“We have a group of four great seniors that these kids respect and admire,” Losing said.
With that in mind, the Lady Warriors were able to refocus on a new goal, he added.
‘I think there definitely was a wake up this mornign with a goal in hand and focus of, ‘Let’s get this done,’” Losing said.
“We came out playing really hard. We looked real good there to start the game.”
Junior Lacey Sprakel led Crofton with 11 points, while sophomore Ella Wragge had 10 points and Arens scored nine points. Ostermeyer tallied eight points, while sophomores Alexis Folkers and Ashley Tramp both had seven points.
