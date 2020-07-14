VERMILLION — South Dakota alumna Abigail Fogg has signed a contract to play with Lupebasket in Italy next season.
Fogg, a 2017 graduate of the USD, enters her fourth year of professional basketball in Europe. She has played in Switzerland, Turkey and Hungary in her professional career.
Lupebasket has finished fourth in the Italian league, a league in which a handful of WNBA players call home, for the last two years.
Last season, Fogg played for BEAC Ujbuda in Hungary, averaging 12.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20 games.
Hailing from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Fogg scored 523 points and grabbed 265 boards in two seasons with the Coyotes. She was all-Summit League honorable mention as a senior, averaging 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in league play.
Fogg was one of three Coyote women’s basketball alumnae playing professionally during the 2019-20 season. Nicole Seekamp ’16 was with the Adelaide Lightning in Australia and Bridget Yoerger ’09 was with the Musel Pikes in Luxembourg.
