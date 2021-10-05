HARTINGTON, Neb. — Randolph outlasted Hartington-Newcastle 19-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Erin Folkers posted 20 kills to lead Hartington-Newcastle (2-15). McKenzie Bruning had 10 kills. Alivia Morten posted 31 assists, three ace serves and 13 digs. Oliva Grutsch had 35 digs and four ace serves. Kennadi Peitz added 18 digs and three ace serves.
Hartington-Newcastle takes on Bloomfield on Thursday.
Bon Homme 3, Freeman 1
TYNDALL — Bon Homme upended Freeman 22-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Olivia Bures led Bon Homme with 18 kills, four blocks and nine digs. Jenna Duffek had eight kills, three blocks and three ace serves. Jaden Kortan finished with 31 assists. Kenadee Kozak had seven blocks and nine digs. Erin Heusinkveld posted three blocks and 11 digs, and Jurni Vavruska added three blocks, three ace serves and eight digs in the victory.
Kate Miller posted 10 kills and nine digs, and Paige Auch had 28 assists, 16 digs and four ace serves for Freeman. Emily Mendel added 11 digs.
Bon Homme, 8-14, travels to Scotland on Oct. 12.
Bon Homme won the JV match 19-25, 25-10, 15-9; and the C-match 25-18, 22-25, 16-14.
Gayville-Volin 3, IW 1
GAYVILLE — Molly Larson and Jadyn Hubbard combined for 43 kills as Gayville-Volin downed Irene-Wakonda 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Molly Larson finished with 23 kills and 19 digs for Gayville-Volin. Hubbard had 20 kills. Keeley Larson posted 50 assists and Taylor Hoxeng added 18 digs in the victory.
For Irene-Wakonda, Madison Orr posted seven kills, and Nora O’Malley had six kills and six ace serves to lead the way. Emma Orr had eight assists. Willa Freeman posted 22 digs and two ace serves, Katie Knodel had 18 digs and McKenna Mork added 11 digs in the effort.
Gayville-Volin, 17-5, travels to Menno on Thursday. Irene-Wakonda, 10-11, travels to Alcester-Hudson on Oct. 12.
Platte-Geddes 3, Parkston 0
PARKSTON — Platte-Geddes improved to 18-4 with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 victory over Parkston in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Cadence Van Zee posted 12 kills, 20 digs and three ace serves to lead a balanced Platte-Geddes attack. Karly VanDerWerff had 11 kills and 21 digs. Regan Hoffman posted eight kills, 13 digs and two ace serves. Avery DeVries finished with 30 assists. Hadley Hanson added 12 digs and two ace serves in the victory.
Gracie Oakley had seven kills and Faith Oakley had 19 assists for Parkston.
Platte-Geddes travels to Gregory on Thursday. Parkston hosts Kimball-White Lake on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-21, 25-13.
EPJ 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson earned a 25-21, 25-14, 25-11 victory over Viborg-Hurley in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Natalie Heuertz posted 10 kills, and Ashley Brewer had nine kills and three blocks for EPJ. Sophia Giorgio finished with 29 assists. Alyssa Chytka had 22 digs and two ace serves. Josie Curry added seven kills and three blocks in the victory.
Denae Mach led Viborg-Hurley with five kills, 21 digs and two blocks. Estelle Lee posted 20 digs. Mataya Vannorsdel had nine assists and Coral Mason added 15 digs for the Cougars.
Wagner 3, Scotland 0
WAGNER — Wagner made quick work of Scotland, topping the Highlanders 25-9, 25-15, 25-17 for the Red Raiders’ 17th win on the season.
Emma Yost had nine kills and 12 digs, and Avari Bruguier had eight kills, nine digs and three blocks to lead a balanced Wagner attack. Macy Koupal had 35 assists and three ace serves. Shona Kocer had seven kills. Shalayne Nagel finished with nine digs and three blocks. Kya Kjeldgaard had five blocks and Madi Knebel added three ace serves in the victory.
Trinity Bietz posted six kills and Rylee Conrad had 14 assists for Scotland. Martina DeBoer added two blocks.
Wagner, 17-4, faces Madison next. Scotland hosts Centerville on Thursday.
Wagner won the sub-varsity game 2-0.
Hanson 3, Centerville 0
CENTERVILLE — Hanson outlasted Centerville 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kylie Haiar had seven kills, and Kate Haiar posted six kills and three blocks for Hanosn. Jalyn Kampshoff finished with 22 assists, 10 digs and three ace serves. Taylor Schroeder had 16 digs, and Annalyse Weber added 13 digs and three ace serves in the victory.
Sophie Eide and Mya Bendt each had four kills, with Bendt also recording 28 digs and two blocks. Macey Hostetler finished with 12 assists, 14 digs and two ace serves. Bailey Hansen had two blocks and 20 digs. Kiylee Westra posted three blocks and two ace serves. Mackenzie Meyer had 26 digs and Lillie Eide added 15 digs for the Tornadoes.
Centerville travels to Scotland on Thursday.
Burke 3, Avon 0
BURKE — Burke earned a 25-6, 25-11, 25-15 victory over Avon in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Adisyn Indahl posted 19 kills, 15 digs and two ace serves to lead Burke. Kailee Frank had 10 kills and six ace serves. Ava Sargent posted 16 assists. Elly Witt had 14 assists, Paige Bull had six blocks and Hailey Haiar added three blocks in the victory.
For Avon, Tiffany Pelton had eight kils and two blocks to lead the way. Courtney Sees posted 11 digs. Kenna Kocmich had eight assists and Katie Gretschmann added three ace serves for the Pirates.
Burke, 19-5, faces Corsica-Stickney next.
