Take a chance, Jonah Miyazawa told himself.
You trust your friend, so it may just work out.
For Miyazawa, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii who was deciding whether to move halfway across the United States, that faith in his friend and former high school teammate Kaua Nishigaya won the day.
He would pack up and move to Yankton to play football at Mount Marty University.
“Kaua basically recruited me here,” smiled Miyazawa, a sophomore wide receiver on the Mount Marty football team, which is nearing the end of its inaugural season.
Miyazawa, whose 5-foot-11 frame and speed has made an immediate impact at his new home, spent a year and a half at NCAA Division II Central Washington University after a standout career at Iolani High School in Honolulu.
He began, however, looking for a new location.
“I wasn’t playing as much as I hoped, so I wanted to go somewhere where I could help the team,” Miyazawa said.
That’s when the recruiting pitch began from his friend Nishigaya, who spent last school year at Mount Marty — when the football program only practiced in preparation for the 2021 debut season.
It was a connection that ultimately brought Miyazawa to Yankton.
“When you treat players right, they tell their friends, and that can lead those friends to follow them,” Mount Marty head coach John Michaletti said.
Although the Lancers are winless through their first nine games (with one game remaining), Miyazawa has become one of the top offensive weapons in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
He has recorded 41 receptions for 552 yards and his 10 touchdowns is tied for ninth most nationally. Miyazawa had 133 of those yards and three of those touchdowns in last Saturday’s home loss to Hastings.
“Coming in, I just wanted to help out,” he said after last Saturday’s home finale. “We have a lot of new guys on this team, so I just want to try to help them however I can.”
And that’s exactly what he’s done, his teammates will tell you.
“With Jonah, it’s all business,” said junior quarterback Torren Devericks, himself a transfer from Dakota State University. “When you have guys around like that, who just work hard at what they do, it inspires you.”
The combination of that work ethic combined with Miyazawa’s prior experience has provided a trust factor with his coaches and teammates, they said. There’s the leadership off the field and the big-play ability on the field — Miyazawa had touchdown receptions of 29, 46 and 12 yards last Saturday, with the 12-yard grab coming in the final three minutes to bring the Lancers to within a touchdown of Hastings.
“He’s the type of guy who can make moves to get open,” Michaletti said. “He understands types of coverage and what he needs to do against them.”
That understanding of defensive principles and tendencies comes from hours of watching game film and dissection of scouting reports, according to Devericks.
“You can tell he’s had experience,” Devericks said. “He watches film for all of the receivers, not just for himself. He points out things to everyone else and lets the guys know.”
Which is, his coach pointed out, a sign of a ‘team player.’
“He’s an elite player, in everything he does, on and off the field,” Michaletti said. “He’s more worried about what the team does than what he does.”
Of course, when you make the decision to transfer to a new program, there’s a certain understanding that patience is going to be required. Victories may be hard to come by and progression may come in small steps.
“It’s really hard,” Miyazawa said. “A lot of guys played a lot in high school and didn’t have much adversity, so it’s all a learning process.
“But we’re laying that foundation now so that hopefully next year we can start turning a corner.”
Miyazawa and the Lancers have this weekend off before their season finale Nov. 13 at Midland down in Fremont, Nebraska.
