LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Golf Team, led by three-time All-NSIC senior JJ Cooney, continued their stellar play from the fall by open the spring in third place after day one of the Warrior Vegas Invite, hosted by Winona State, at Stallion Mountain Golf Club.
For the 11th time this year, Cooney, a senior from Pickstown, carded a sub-75 round as he finished at a one-over par 73 on the 5,929-yard course. He was among four USF golfers in the top 14. As a result, USF sits at a 17 over-par 305. The Cougars are eight shots from first place as Winona State and Indianapolis opened with nine-over par 297 totals. USF is two shots ahead of Missouri Western State with a 19-over par 307 for fourth place and Concordia St. Paul is 20-over at 308 for fifth.
Sophomore Nathan Woodall had the second highest score for USF as he had a three-over par 75 to tie for 10th. Both sophomore Jack Evans and junior Bronson Vasa carded four-over par totals of 76. Tied for 19th was senior Brendan Bassing with a five-over par 77 while junior Jacob Zosel was tied at 27th with a seven-over par 79. At 60th place was junior Jake Oetzmann, who came in at 14 over and 86. Senior Blake Berry was 64th with his 16-over par 88 while sophomore Hank Eggebraaten finished 67th with an 89 on the opening day of golf.
