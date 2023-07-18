BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS A LEGION
SENIOR PLAYOFF
July 20-21 at high seed
NOTES: Game 1 will be played on Thursday, July 20. Game 2 (and Game 3, if necessary) will be played on Friday, July 21. Times are listed in Central. Series winners will advance to State, July 25-29 in Yankton (No. 3 Yankton receives a bye to state as tourney host).
No. 15 Sturgis at No. 1 S.F. East — GAME 1: 6 p.m.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2 p.m.
No. 14 S.F. West at Harrisburg Gold — GAME 1: 5 p.m.; GAME 2: 5 p.m.; GAME 3: 7 p.m.
No. 13 Huron at No. 4 Brookings — GAME 1: 6 p.m.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2 p.m.
No. 12 Pierre at No. 5 R.C. Post 22 — GAME 1: 8 p.m.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2:30 p.m.
No. 11 Harrisburg Maroon at No. 6 R.C. Post 320 — GAME 1: 8 p.m.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2:30 p.m.
No. 10 Brandon Valley at No. 7 Renner — GAME 1: 6 p.m.; GAME 2: 4 p.m.; GAME 3: 6 p.m.
No. 9 Aberdeen at No. 8 Watertown — GAME 1: 7 p.m.; GAME 2: 2 p.m.; GAME 3: 4 p.m.
CLASS A JUNIOR LEGION PLAYOFF
July 21-22 at high seed
NOTES: Game 1 will be played on Friday, July 21. Game 2 (and Game 3, if necessary) will be played on Saturday, July 22. Series winners will advance to State, July 27-30 in Harrisburg (No. 10 Harrisburg Gold receives a bye to state as tourney host. No. 1 Watertown received a bye to state due to teams withdrawing from post-season consideration).
No. 14 Mitchell at No. 2 R.C. Post 22 Expos — GAME 1: 8 p.m.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Sturgis at No. 3 S.F. East — GAME 1: 6 p.m.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2 p.m.
No. 12 S.F. West at No. 4 Renner — GAME 1: 11 a.m.; GAME 2: 4 p.m.; GAME 3: 6 p.m.
No. 11 Pierre at No. 5 Brandon Valley — GAME 1: 6 p.m.; GAME 2: 11 a.m.; GAME 3: 1 p.m.
No. 9 Yankton at No. 6 Aberdeen — GAME 1: 6 p.m.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2 p.m.
No. 8 R.C. Post 320 Risers at No. 7 Brookings — GAME 1: 6 p.m.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2 p.m.
NEB. C JUNIOR STATE
July 15-19 at Imperial, Neb.
(NOTE: Times listed in Central)
Saturday, July 15
DCB 10, Pender 2
PWG 3, Tecumseh 1
Malcolm 12, Valentine 3
Imperial 7, Crofton 6
Sunday, July 16
Pender 11, Tecumseh 3, Tecumseh eliminated
Crofton 16, Valentine 9, Valentine eliminated
PWG 10, DCB 9, 8 innings
Malcolm 13, Imperial 0
Monday, July 17
Crofton 11, DCB 10, DCB eliminated
Imperial 4, Pender 2, Pender eliminated
Malcolm 13, PWG 1
Tuesday, July 18
PWG 5, Imperial 1, Imperial eliminated
GAME 13: Crofton vs. Malcolm, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19
GAME 14: PWG vs. Game 13 winner, 6 p.m.
GAME 15: If Necessary, to follow
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 goes to Game 15.
S.D. CLASS B LEGION REGIONALS
REGION 3B
July 16-19 at Elk Point
Sunday, July 16
Elk Point-Jefferson 9, Tea 6
Lennox 4, Vermillion 3, 11 innings
Dakota Valley 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Monday, July 17
Vermillion 6, Tea 2, Tea eliminated
Lennox 12, Dakota Valley 2
Elk Point-Jefferson 6, Vermillion 0, Vermillion eliminated
Tuesday, July 18
Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Dakota Valley 3, Dakota Valley eliminated
Elk Point-Jefferson 6, Lennox 3
Wednesday, July 19
CHAMPIONSHIP: Lennox vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 5 p.m.
REGION 4B
July 18-22 at Tabor
Tuesday, July 18
Parkston 12, Wagner 1
Tabor 8, Alexandria 1
Parkston 4, Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 2
Wednesday, July 19
GAME 4: Wagner vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.
GAME 5: Tabor vs. Parkston, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
REGION 7B
July 18-20 at Winner
Tuesday, July 18
Gregory County 13, Stanley County 3
Platte-Geddes 8, Belle Fourche 0
Winner-Colome 8, Gregory 2
GAME 4: Belle Fourche vs. Stanley County, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19
GAME 5: Platte-Geddes vs. Winner-Colome, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Gregory, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 30 minutes after
AMATEUR DISTRICTS
DISTRICT 6B
July 21-29 at Crofton
Friday, July 21
GAME 1: No. 4 Wynot vs. No. 5 Crofton, 6 p.m.
GAME 2: No. 3 Freeman vs. No. 6 Menno, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
GAME 3: No. 1 Lesterville vs. Game 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 4: No. 2 Tabor vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 27
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2)
GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 8 p.m. (Winner is Rep #3)
Saturday, July 29
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. (loser is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 7B
July 23-29 at Larchwood
Sunday, July 23
GAME 1: Elk Point vs. Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing, 2 p.m.
GAME 2: Garretson vs. Akron, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
GAME 3: Larchwood vs. Game 1 winner, 7:30 p.m. (loser is Rep #2)
Saturday, July 29
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m. (Winner is Rep #3)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m. (Loser is Rep #)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.