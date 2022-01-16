MITCHELL — Mount Marty had its best defensive effort of the season, but scored a season-worst 40 points in a 53-40 loss to Dakota Wesleyan in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Sunday in Mitchell.
The 53 points scored by DWU was the least allowed by the Lancers this season, as well as the second-lowest point total for DWU. But the Lancers shot just 2-of-21 from three-point range and got just eight points outside of its top three scorers.
Teegan Evers finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for DWU (8-10, 5-6 GPAC). Jeffrey Schuch posted 11 points and eight rebounds. Koln Oppold added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers.
Elijah Pappas scored 12 points for Mount Marty. Tyrell Harper finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Nick Coleman hit all three shots from the field and all four he took from the line to finish with 10 points.
Mount Marty (5-16, 1-11 GPAC) will look to get back on track at Midland on Wednesday. The Lancers lost the first meeting with Midland, 76-57 on Dec. 1.
MOUNT MARTY (5-16)
Elijah Pappas 5-15 2-2 12, Tyrell Harper 4-15 1-3 10, Kade Stearns 1-6 0-0 3, Jonah Larson 1-5 0-0 2, Gio Diaz 0-3 1-2 1, Nick Coleman 3-3 4-4 10, Allen Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Chase Altenburg 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-49 8-11 40.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (8-10)
Teegan Evers 7-14 1-1 16, Jeffrey Schuch 5-14 0-1 11, Koln Oppold 3-8 2-2 8, Mason Larson 2-5 2-2 7, Nick Wittler 3-12 0-0 6, Sawyer Schultz 2-4 0-0 5, Blaze Lubbers 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-57 5-6 53.
At the Half: DWU 21-19. Three-Pointers: DWU 4-20 (Evers 1-5, Schuch 1-4, Larson 1-2, Schultz 1-3, Oppold 0-3, Wittler 0-3), MMU 2-21 (Harper 1-5, Stearns 1-5, Pappas 0-6, Larson 0-3, Diaz 0-2). Rebounds: DWU 37 (Oppold 11), MMU 26 (Harper 10). Blocked Shots: MMU 1 (Harper), DWU 1 (Schuch). Steals: MMU 4 (Stearns 3), DWU 4. Assists: DWU 10 (Larson 4), MMU 7 (Pappas 3). Personal Fouls: DWU 11, MMU 7. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MMU 9, DWU 7. Attendance: 800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.