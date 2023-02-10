VERMILLION — When Kruz Perrott-Hunt stepped foot on South Dakota’s campus, scoring 1,000 points for the Coyotes’ men’s basketball team was not something he aspired to.
“Not a lot of New Zealanders have had that achievement. It’s an awesome thing to have,” Perrott-Hunt said.
He hit the mark in USD’s 86-72 loss to North Dakota this past Saturday. While celebrations for his accomplishment were muted Saturday, the team had a celebratory moment with Perrott-Hunt at the end of practice Tuesday.
“I know there hasn’t been a lot of people that have scored 1,000 points (at USD),” Perrott-Hunt said. “It’s an honor and privilege to represent my family, myself and my country.”
“To keep Kruz around for four years and (for him to) have the opportunity score 1,000 points is a special deal,” said Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson. “I'm proud of him and glad he's in our program.”
Perrott-Hunt had many people help him on his journey from Auckland to Vermillion, but credited his parents, Angela and Matthew, for the way they raised him and instilled in him that nothing is given to him.
“The effect they've had on my life has shaped me into the person and determined player that I am today,” Kruz said.
His varsity coach, Matt Lacey, at Rosmini College in Auckland was also instrumental in helping him find his way to Vermillion.
“(Lacey) put me in a good spot in terms of developing my game as well as putting me in front of the right people,” Perrott-Hunt said. “(Former USD assistant coach) Brad Davidson came down and had a look at my game and offered me a visit to come see Vermillion, South Dakota. I said that if I went there and liked it, I'll commit straightaway. That's what I did on my visit.”
As a freshman, Perrott-Hunt saw USD teammate Triston Simpson score his 1,000th point and be presented with a game ball. As a freshman, hitting that milestone is something he was not expecting for himself.
“I wasn't up to par in terms of athleticism (as well as) knowing and navigating school and basketball,” Perrott-Hunt said. “My first year was a little rough. I played quite a bit the first half of the season, started a few games and then didn’t play (as much) towards the end of the year.”
In his second year, Perrott-Hunt focused on putting on more muscle and changing his shot with the help of Davidson. He shot 43.7% from the 3-point line.
Going into year three, Perrott-Hunt knew he had to step up with A.J. Plitzuweit’s injury as well as Stanley Umude’s move to Arkansas as a graduate transfer. He went from averaging seven points per game his second year to 15 his third year.
“People have asked me if I took on the reins of getting all the points, but it never felt that way,” Perrott-Hunt said. “It came to me naturally in terms of the way of the system and the opportunities that (former USD head) coach (Todd) Lee had given me in my third year.”
Perrott-Hunt’s goal is to become a professional basketball player. Even though he dabbled in the transfer portal this past offseason, he decided to come back with many of his teammates from the previous season and credited Peterson’s recruiting pitch and his recognition of Perrott-Hunt’s dream.
“I love the style of play and the way (Peterson) coaches,” Perrott-Hunt said. “Credit to him for being the person that he is, especially with the adversity that he's faced this year with his injury and coming in and out of the head-coaching role as well as it being his first Division I head coaching opportunity. He has done a great job.”
Throughout that adversity, Peterson has appreciated the way Perrott-Hunt has supported his coach.
“When I had my accident, the first person to call or text me was Kruz,” Peterson said. “As a coach like that means a lot. When a player like that is concerned and he's calling and texting, he's worried about you. He's got a big heart right and he cares.”
Perrott-Hunt is excited for the opportunity to defeat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Brookings Saturday after SDSU won 82-64 in Vermillion Jan. 14.
“It's our turn to get one back, especially in Brookings,” Perrott-Hunt said. “It’s going to be a great crowd. It’s an exciting week of preparation in terms of getting one back and having that loss in the back of our heads.”
Tip off time at Frost Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m.
