Kruz Perrott-Hunt
South Dakota's Kruz Perrott-Hunt drives down the lane against the Omaha defense in Summit League action Saturday in Vermillion.

 Eric Bean/P&D

VERMILLION — When Kruz Perrott-Hunt stepped foot on South Dakota’s campus, scoring 1,000 points for the Coyotes’ men’s basketball team was not something he aspired to.

“Not a lot of New Zealanders have had that achievement. It’s an awesome thing to have,” Perrott-Hunt said.

