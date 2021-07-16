VERMILLION — Five years ago, the Howard Woods Relays in Sioux Falls was what Parker native Zack Anderson saw as a huge track meet. Now he is less than a month removed from the U.S. Olympic Trials where he placed sixth in the high jump competition.
“Coming into school, this was just another opportunity to keep doing track and field,” Anderson said. “Coming from South Dakota, all you really know is Howard Woods is a huge meet. Once you get to the college level, it’s like Howard Woods is not the huge meet, it’s Texas Relays and such, where you have to go against these absolute studs from all over.”
Anderson recently wrapped up his time at the University of South Dakota with his Olympic Trials run, and was forced to face the reality of his time as a USD student and athlete coming to an end.
“It was awesome,” Anderson said of the Trials. “I felt in my place when I was down on the track and able to enjoy that time and know that even though there are some crazy big names there, my heights are right up there with them.”
Anderson was a football, basketball and track athlete at Parker High School, where he set the Class B and Parker record in the high jump at 7 feet. He also won the state title in the long and triple jumps as a senior and won the 2015 Outstanding Field Performer. The football and basketball teams made state playoff appearances with Anderson as well.
Anderson’s decision to compete in Division I Track and Field was an adjustment that he recalls wasn’t easy for him.
“I really enjoyed high school basketball and football,” Anderson said. “And starting track, it was such an individually based thing. I’m oding that same thing every day for the next four or five years, but I eventually fell in love with everything about it and now I would rather high jump than play basketball or football.”
Five years later, Anderson has cleared 7-5 and has helped build one of the top high jump teams in the nation. Anderson said his best memories from his five years at USD aren’t the accolades or competition, but the time he spent with his teammates.
“Just spending every day with people who are basically family to me at this point and the close bond with the guy’s team (is the best memory),” Anderson said. “We always hung out, fishing, hunting and small stuff like that made it a bigger connection when we all got together and wanted to see each other succeed.
Anderson now is faced with the decision of continuing on as a professional athlete or moving on from his time as a high jumper and competitive athlete. He said it’s a decision he weighed heavily over the last year.
“That was a question I weighed pretty heavily this past year with COVID-19 happening and whether I was going to be done then,” Anderson said. “And with this past year, I just know that I won’t be able to give up on something like this and while I’m young and healthy I might as well keep going.”
Anderson is still trying to navigate what post-collegiate high jump will look like and would like to stay in South Dakota if possible. He knows there are challenges with trying to continue working with his college coach, Lucky Huber, who is the Director of Track and Field at USD.
“I hope I can make things work with Lucky and find the time to figure out this high jump thing and continue moving forward,” Anderson said. “I’d hate to leave South Dakota, but I also know that Lucky wants what’s best for me.”
Anderson is also trying to find a sponsorship deal that will help ease the difficulty of full-time competition while staying in Sioux Falls and training in South Dakota, a place he loves.
“I have always loved South Dakota and I want nothing but South Dakota sports to prosper,” Anderson said. “I think we’re really on the edge in everything…. I just want to make it normal for South Dakota to have this kind of sports success, and I’m sure happy I can be a part of that.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.