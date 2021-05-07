NORFOLK, Neb. — Pierce swept the team titles at the Norfolk Catholic Invitational track and field meet, held Thursday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
The Pierce girls scored 131 to beat out O’Neill (123) and Norfolk Catholic (119). The Pierce boys scored 165 points, easily beating out Norfolk Catholic (129).
The Wildcat boys scored 28 points to finish sixth. Lane Heimes was second in the pole vault (11-9) and fourth in the high jump (5-6) for the Hartington-Newcastle boys. Jake Peitz was fourth in the shot put (46-7). The Wildcats were third in the 1600 relay.
The Hartington-Newcastle girls scored 23 points to place seventh. For the H-N girls, Jessica Opfer was second in the 3200 (13:05.58) and fourth in the 1600 (6:09.34).
