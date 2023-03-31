FREMONT, Neb. — Midland claimed 7-0 victories over Mount Marty in men’s and women’s tennis action on Friday.
In the men’s dual, Midland won all six singles matches and two of three doubles matches. For the Lancers, Heinrich Lindeque and Zach Gonsor scored a 6-4 victory over Midland’s Benjamin Starman and Nathen Bitzer at flight one.
Midland won all six matches played in women’s action. The Lancers were open at flights five and six singles, as well as flight three doubles.
Mount Marty hosts Northwestern on Monday at 4 p.m. There will be a “tailgate” event in conjunction with the home matchups.
MEN: MIDLAND 7, MOUNT MARTY 0
SINGLES: Benjamin Starman M def. Heinrich Lindeque 6-2, 6-4; Nunzio Thiel M def. Daniel Anderico 6-0 6-0; Ryosei Masuda M def. Marcus Moreno 6-1, 6-0; Luca Struffi M def. Keaton List 6-2, 6-1; Nathen Bitzer M def. Zach Gonsor 6-1, 6-1; Tycho Janssen M def. Ignacio Gomez 6-1, 6-3
DOUBLES: Lindeque-Gonsor MM def. Starman-Bitzer 6-4; Struffi-Janssen M def. Anderico-Gomez 6-1; Thiel-Masuda M def. List-Moreno 6-0
WOMEN: MIDLAND 7, MOUNT MARTY 0
SINGLES: Ari Lumanog M def. Tashlynne Badger 6-1, 6-2; Graziela Dallagnol M def. Kayla Marsh 6-0, 6-2; Grace Felder M def. Madelyn Heckenlaible 6-0, 6-0; Lainie Fanton M def. Alessandro Lopez 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES: Ivett Castaneda-Fanton M def. Badger-Marsh 6-2; Kristina Khmelevskaia-Lomanog M def. Lopez-Heckenlaible 6-0
