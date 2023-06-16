SIOUX FALLS — Yankton opened the Dakota Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 5-1 victory over Huron on Friday.
Matthew Sheldon went 2-for-2 with a triple for Yankton. Rugby Ryken and Jace McCorkell each had two hits. Josh Sheldon doubled. Cody Oswald and Cooper Grotenhuis each had ah it.
Drew Ryken went the distance in the win, striking out five for the win.
SIOUX FALLS — Bennington, Nebraska, took advantage of five Yankton errors to claim an 8-3 victory over Post 12 in the Dakota Classic on Friday.
Matthew Sheldon and Rugby Ryken each went 3-for-4 with a triple for Yankton. Jace McCorkell doubled. Mac Ryken, Drew Ryken and Josh Sheldon each had a hit.
Sean Turner took the loss, striking out three in his three innings of work.
Black Sox 13, Renner Sultans 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox used a pair of five-run innings to claim a 13-0 victory over the Renner Post 307 Sultans in the Dakota Classic 16-under baseball tournament on Friday.
Sam Gokie went 3-for-3 to lead Yankton. Abe O’Brien went 2-for-2 with a tirple and three RBI. Christian Weier and Easton Feser each had two hits. Owen Eidsness doubled, and Brennen Gilmore and Tate Beste each had a hit in the effort.
Boston Frick pitched the four-inning shutout, striking out four.
Renner Dukes 11, White Sox 3
SIOUX FALLS — The Renner Dukes used an eight-run fourth inning to pull past the Yankton White Sox 11-3 in the Dakota Classic on Friday.
Brett Taggart, Dylan Howe, Aiden Mulder and Elijah Anderson each had a hit for Yankton.
Taggart took the loss, striking out four in four innings of work.
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox rolled past Waconia, Minnesota, 13-1, in the Dakota Classic 16-under baseball tournament on Friday.
Jace Sedlacek had three hits, and Tate Beste doubled and singled for Yankton. Christian Weier also had two hits. Brennen Gilmore doubled, and Beck Ryken, Gavin Johnson, Abe O’Brien and Owen Eidsness each had a hit in the victory.
Weier pitched three innings, allowing one unearned run, for the victory.
Brookings Red 14, Yankton Reds 2
BROOKINGS — The Brookings Red team pulled away to a 14-2 victory over the Yankton Reds in the Brookings youth baseball tournament on Friday.
Simon Kampshoff doubled for Yankton. Jackson Kudera and Will Sager each had a hit.
Marshall Black 11, Yankton Reds 10
BROOKINGS — Marshall rallied to an 11-10 victory over the Yankton Reds in the Brookings Tournament on Friday.
For Yankton, Jackson Kudera went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Maxwell Weisenburger also had two hits. Christopher Wright doubled. Isaac Serck added a hit.
