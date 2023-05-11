ALEXANDRIA — Host Hanson ran away with a team sweep in the Cornbelt Conference Track and Field Meet, Thursday in Alexandria.
Though the pole vault will be held today (Friday) in Menno, Hanson scored more than enough points to lock up both team titles on Thursday.
Hanson has 202 points on the girls’ side, followed by Menno (108), Freeman (103.5) and Irene-Wakonda (84). Viborg-Hurley is seventh with 38 points.
Hanson won five events Thursday, including the 400 (1:52.76) and 3200 (10:34.31) relays. Reese Marek won the 3200 (13:56.45) and ran on the winning 3200 relay. Olivia Kaiser swept the shot put (32-2) and discus (105-3) on the day.
Menno was powered by a four-win day from Ashton Massey, who claimed the 800 (2:30.00), 100 hurdles (15.79), 300 hurdles (47.09) and triple jump (35-4 1/2). Also for the Wolves, Zoe Schaeffer won the 1600 in 6:02.00.
Freeman won four events, including the 400 (53.51), 1600 (4:18.52) and medley (4:42.83) relays. Zenovia Butler won the 100 (13.63) and ran on the winning 400 and 1600 relays. Kate Miller ran on all three winning relays. Mackenzie Scharberg ran on the 400 and medley wins. Rylee Peters ran on the 400 and 1600 relay wins. Vaida Ammann completed the 1600 relay for the Flyers, while Cadence Hofer completed the medley.
Emma Marshall had two wins for Irene-Wakonda, the 400 (1:01.35) and the long jump (16-1).
Also on Thursday, Howard’s Melanie Calmus won the 200 (27.43) and Canistota’s Natalee Hofer won the high jump (4-8).
Hanson has scored 191 points on the boys’ side, trailed by Menno (120), Canistota (88), Viborg-Hurley (79) and Irene-Wakonda (55). Freeman has scored 41 points so far.
Hanson won nine events Thursday, including a meet record in the 400 relay. The foursome of Weston Kayser, Ethan Cheeseman, Sutton Dewald and Hadley Wallace finished in 44.79, breaking Viborg-Hurley’s mark of 44.93 set last year.
Hanson also won the 800 (1:34.23) and 3200 relays (9:02.06). Wallace, Cheeseman and Dewald also ran on the 800 relay win, joined by Riley Haynes. Cheeseman also won the high jump (5-8) and discus (154-5). Kayser also won the 100 (11.47).
Also for Hanson, Keaton Weber won the long jump (19-9 1/2) and triple jump (39-2 3/4). Brock Tuttle claimed the shot put (49-0).
Menno had two wins, with Brayden Sattler winning the 400 (51.80) and joining Cody Fischer, Bryce Sattler and Kadeyn Ulmer in the 1600 relay (3:37.05). Viborg-Hurley’s Luke Campbell won the 110- (15.47) and 300-meter (42.36) hurdle events. Irene-Wakonda’s Dashel Spurrell won the 800 (2:06.73).
Canistota’s Tage Ortman won the 200 (23.00). Howard’s Caden Schwader won the 1600 (4:53.77). McCrossan’s Ethan Hartung won the 3200 (11:23.03). Bridgewater-Emery won the medley relay (3:57.31).
