SOCCER
S.D. PLAYOFFS
CLASS A BOYS
First Round, Oct. 4
Tea Area 2, James Valley Christian 0
St. Thomas More 7, Freeman Academy 0
Semifinals, Oct. 8
No. 4 Tea Area (7-6-2) at No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian (10-0-3), 11 a.m.
No. 3 St. Thomas More (9-4) at No. 2 Vermillion (8-2-1), 1 p.m.
CLASS A GIRLS
First Round, Oct. 4
Vermillion 5, St. Thomas More 1
S.F. Christian 2, Dakota Valley 0
Semifinals, Oct. 8
No. 4 Vermillion (5-6-1) at No. 1 West Central (12-0-1), 11 a.m.
No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian (12-2-1) at No. 2 Tea Area (10-2-2), 2 p.m.
Baseball
MLB POST-SEASON
WILD CARD SERIES (Best-of-3)
Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 11:07 a.m. (ESPN2)
x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland (Quantrill 15-5), 3:07 p.m. (ESPN)
Seattle 1, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle (Ray 12-12) at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. (ABC)
Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia (Nola 11-13) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13), 7:37 p.m. (ESPN2)
x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia (Suárez 10-7) at St. Louis, 7:37 p.m. (ESPN2)
New York vs. San Diego
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego (Darvish 16-8) at New York (Scherzer 11-5), 7:07 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Oct. 8: San Diego at New York, 6:37 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego at New York, 6:37 p.m. (ESPN)
x-if necessary
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
SEVENTH GRADE
Oct. 6 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
A — SBL DEF. YMS 21-14, 21-15, 21-15: YMS Serving — Isabelle Sheldon 11 points, 4 aces; September Rauch 9 points, 5 aces
B — SBL DEF. YMS 21-13, 21-17: YMS Serving — Ashton Adams 10 points, 2 aces; Aubrey Ploof 5 points, 2 aces
C — YMS DEF. SBL 21-14, 21-15: YMS Serving — Ashton Adams 12 points, 5 aces; Kamry Anderson 8 points, 4 aces
Oct. 4 vs. Huron
A — YMS DEF. HURON 25-23, 26-24: YMS Serving — Ellie Drotzmann 10 points, 5 aces; Ava Gibson 9 points, 2 aces; Isabelle Sheldon 9 points
B — HURON DEF. YMS 25-26, 30-28: YMS Serving — Kamry Anderson 8 points, 6 aces; Ashton Adams 7 points, 3 aces; Hannah Kathol 5 points
Oct. 3 vs. Vermillion
A — YMS DEF. VERMILLION 25-7, 25-20: YMS Serving — Isabelle Sheldon 12 points, 5 aces; Reece Garry 8 points
B — YMS DEF. VERMILLION 25-13, 25-7: YMS Serving — Ashton Adams 10 points, 6 aces; Kamry Anderson 11 points, 7 aces
Sept. 29 vs. Mitchell
A — YMS DEF. MITCHELL 25-27, 25-12, 15-7: YMS Serving — September Rauch 19 points, 7 aces; Isabelle Sheldon 14 points, 5 aces
B — YMS DEF. MITCHELL 25-12, 25-11: YMS Serving — Ashton Adams 17 points, 7 aces; Kamry Anderson 9 points, 2 aces
C — YMS DEF. MITCHELL 25-13, 19-25, 15-8: YMS Serving — Kennedy Gednalske 12 points, 8 aces; Lyndee Zuck 13 points, 3 aces
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (10/5) Kruse’s Pro Shop 921; (9/28) Manitou 853
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (10/5) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2641; (9/28) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2388
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (10/5) Terry Norton 268, Cody Henrichsen 248, Jay Weaver 247, JJ Peterson 246, Pat King 245; (9/28) James Garbarini 269, Austin Reich 265, Brandon Ester 258, Tyler Novak 256, Josh Voeltz 254
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (10/5) Terry Norton 695, JJ Peterson 683, Cody Henrichsen 677, Aaron Blackwell 677, Pat King 677; (9/28) Aaron Blackwell 729, Tyler Novak 659, Pat King 643, JJ Peterson 640, Brandon Ester 639
STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 104.5, Manitou 89, Stockwell Engineers 85.5, Pin Bruisers 71, Plath Chiropractic 60, Horn Law Office 58, Coca-Cola 58, JR Sports Cards 55.5, JR’s Oasis 55.5
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (10/3) Nustar 457; (9/26) TNT 442
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (10/3) Nustar 1203; (9/26) Nustar 1184
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (10/3) Bruce Myers 244, Tony Osborn 244, Darwin Gerlach 236, Edwena Turner 192, Lynette Wulff 183, Peggy Muhmel 152; (9/26) Chuck Turner 258, Frank Osborn Jr. 227, Bruce Myers 221, Lynette Wulff 195, Edwena Turner 184, Peggy Muhmel 156
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (10/3) Darwin Gerlach 632, Bruce Myers 615, Tony Osborn 606, Edwena Turner 498, Lynette Wulff 472, Peggy Muhmel 431; (9/26) Chuck Turner 656, Frank Osborn Jr. 640, Jay Weaver 613, Edwena Turner 521, Lynette Wulff, Peggy Muhmel 456
STANDINGS: TNT 58.5, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 58.5, The We Shed 55.5, Nustar 51, Time to Spare 42, Candyland 28.5, JNJ 19, QRF 17
SOFTBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
FALL COED LEAGUE
10/3 RESULTS: Boat House/Black Sheep def. Phinney’s 19-9; The Walnut def. Son’s of Pitches 25-1; L.A.S Slumdogs def. Boat House 8-6; Digger’s def. L.A.S Slumdogs 19-3.
STANDINGS: Walnut 3-1, Diggers 3-1, Phinney’s 2-2, LAS Slumdogs 2-2, Sons of Pitches 1-2, Boat House 1-2, Boat House-Black Sheep 1-3
FOOTBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Aberdeen Central 20, Brookings 3
Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Webster 0
Castlewood 54, Waverly-South Shore 0
Dell Rapids 35, Chamberlain 20
Hamlin 51, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Harrisburg 59, Rapid City Central 0
Hot Springs 42, Rapid City Christian 0
Ipswich 68, Dupree 13
Irene-Wakonda 64, Garretson 12
Leola/Frederick 58, North Central Co-Op 0
Little Wound 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
McCook Central/Montrose 44, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0
Platte-Geddes 40, Colman-Egan 0
Red Cloud 57, Pine Ridge 6
Redfield 52, Dakota Hills 13
Sioux Falls Lincoln 34, Brandon Valley 30
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 31, Sioux Falls Washington 14
Tea Area 49, Spearfish 0
Wall 54, Kimball/White Lake 0
Wolsey-Wessington 47, Britton-Hecla 8
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Amherst 24, Centura 12
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Overton 20
Archbishop Bergan 23, Aquinas 7
Arthur County 63, Wauneta-Palisade 6
Auburn 31, Syracuse 13
Aurora 41, Adams Central 7
Axtell 48, Deshler 6
Battle Creek 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 12
Bellevue West 49, Bellevue East 0
Bennington 70, Westview 0
Bishop Neumann 64, Louisville 12
Boone Central 55, O'Neill 0
Broken Bow 27, Minden 7
CWC 42, Boyd County 28
Cambridge 69, Bayard 42
Central Valley 58, Burwell 6
Cody-Kilgore 53, Sioux County 15
Columbus Lakeview 49, Douglas County West 14
Creighton 50, Randolph 0
Crofton 52, Tri County Northeast 7
Cross County 30, Clarkson/Leigh 28
Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 16
Elkhorn 31, Blair 24
Elkhorn North 27, Elkhorn Mount Michael 24
Elkhorn Valley 34, Lutheran High Northeast 33
Elmwood-Murdock 52, Weeping Water 40
Freeman 50, Thayer Central 48
Grand Island Northwest 37, Gering 17
Hampton 58, Heartland Lutheran 12
Harvard 51, Franklin 50
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Wood River 7
Heartland 42, Sandy Creek 20
Hi-Line 56, Alma 20
Hitchcock County 44, Dundy County-Stratton 6
Howells/Dodge 58, Winside 6
Humphrey St. Francis def. Walthill, forfeit
Johnson-Brock 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 22
Kenesaw 44, Blue Hill 6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Hartington-Newcastle 21
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Silver Lake 0
Lincoln East 28, Lincoln High 7
Lincoln Southwest 55, South Sioux City 7
Malcolm 51, Lincoln Lutheran 34
Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Bertrand 30
Mead 78, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Millard West 17, Lincoln Southeast 16
Mitchell 30, Chase County 0
Norfolk 22, Lincoln North Star 17
Omaha Gross Catholic 42, Norris 14
Omaha North 42, Fremont 0
Parkview Christian 57, Meridian 8
Pawnee City 60, Sterling 8
Perkins County 24, Maxwell 18
Pierce 56, Central City 35
Platteview 35, Omaha Concordia 0
Ravenna 58, Arcadia-Loup City 15
Raymond Central 33, Nebraska City 30
Sidney 19, Cozad 7
South Platte 38, Minatare 14
St. Edward 67, Elba 18
Stanton 59, Bancroft-Rosalie 8
Stuart 66, Santee 12
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Red Cloud 36
Superior 73, McCool Junction 32
Twin Loup 30, Elm Creek 14
Twin River 44, Madison 18
Valentine 32, Hershey 0
Wahoo 31, Columbus Scotus 10
Wakefield 59, Homer 41
Wallace 48, Paxton 34
Waverly 38, Lincoln Pius X 8
Wilber-Clatonia 41, Centennial 28
Wynot 41, Osmond 6
York 28, Seward 14
VOLLEYBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Deubrook def. Sioux Valley, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13
Edgemont def. Harding County, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-9
Rapid City Stevens def. Mitchell, 25-17, 20-25, 24-26, 25-14, 15-12
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Fargo Davies, N.D., 25-12, 25-23
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Grand Forks Red River, N.D., 27-25, 25-11
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. St. Mary's, N.D., 25-10, 25-12
Wessington Springs def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Alma def. Hi-Line
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15
Marist, Ill. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 16-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18
Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-11, 25-21, 26-24
Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-22, 25-22, 25-27, 25-15
Southwest def. Brady, 25-21, 25-6, 25-4
Twin Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24
Wauneta-Palisade def. Arthur County, 25-22, 26-24, 16-25, 26-24
