The National Roundup, a grouping of three major archery events, began on Wednesday in Yankton.
The National Field Archery Association (NFAA) Outdoor Field Championships began on Wednesday and run through Friday. The First Dakota Classic will be held on Friday and Saturday, with the NFAA Outdoor National Target Championships on Saturday and Sunday.
