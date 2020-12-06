BASKETBALL

SATURDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Amherst 66, South Loup 21

Ansley-Litchfield 62, Ravenna 54

Archbishop Bergan 51, St. Mary's 46

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Arlington 40

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, Homer 34

Bellevue East 58, South Sioux City 23

Blair 52, Ralston 46

Boone Central/Newman Grove 67, Columbus Lakeview 54

Boys Town 80, Oakland-Craig 59

Bridgeport 74, Crawford 14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 67, East Butler 43

Central City 60, Ord 43

Centura 60, Wood River 46

Clarkson/Leigh 42, Madison 34

Dundy County-Stratton 61, Goodland, Kan. 59

Elkhorn Mount Michael 63, Plattsmouth 20

Elkhorn South 43, Grand Island 39

Essex, Iowa 31, Cedar Bluffs 25

Fairbury 45, Fillmore Central 28

Fort Calhoun 67, Syracuse 34

Gordon/Rushville 64, Ainsworth 36

Grand Island Central Catholic 79, Norfolk Catholic 51

Grand Island Northwest 58, Fremont 48

Hartington-Newcastle 52, Osmond 49

Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Bishop Neumann 33

Hay Springs 66, Arthur County 57

Hemingford 49, Hyannis 37

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Weeping Water 46

Humphrey St. Francis 57, Heartland Lutheran 17

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Battle Creek 33

Kearney Catholic 73, Holdrege 42

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 62, Twin River 30

Loomis 71, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67

Louisville 62, Platteview 32

Lutheran High Northeast 62, Guardian Angels 51

Maxwell 58, Creek Valley 29

Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Southwest 26

McCook 53, Valentine 28

McCool Junction 74, Hampton 30

Millard North 73, Omaha Westside 42

Millard West 77, North Platte 51

Morrill 50, Leyton 36

Nebraska Lutheran 65, Meridian 41

North Bend Central 69, Seward 55

North Platte St. Patrick's 67, Sutherland 22

Ogallala 79, Minden 40

Omaha Central 54, Gretna 45

Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Papillion-LaVista 40

Omaha North 70, Omaha Burke 50

Omaha Roncalli 48, West Point-Beemer 47

Potter-Dix 75, Garden County 43

Shelton 69, Franklin 51

St. Paul 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 34

Stanton 67, Tekamah-Herman 62

Thayer Central 76, Sterling 61

Tri County 56, Lawrence-Nelson 49

Twin Loup 60, Sandhills/Thedford 28

Wausa 48, Boyd County 27

Wayne 49, Ponca 22

Western Conference Tournament

Championship

Alliance 49, Scottsbluff 36

Fifth Place

Sidney 58, Gering 49

Third Place

Chadron 79, Mitchell 72

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Raymond Central vs. Milford, ppd. to Jan 14th.

Republic County, Kan. vs. Superior, ccd.

SATURDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Ainsworth 68, Gordon/Rushville 44

Aquinas 48, Shelby/Rising City 11

Archbishop Bergan 59, St. Mary's 37

Arthur County 49, Hay Springs 13

Ashland-Greenwood 68, Arlington 35

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 74, Homer 15

Blair 78, Ralston 21

Boyd County 55, Wausa 48

Bridgeport 75, Crawford 25

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, East Butler 27

Clarkson/Leigh 58, Madison 17

Columbus Lakeview 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 25

Essex, Iowa 49, Cedar Bluffs 22

Fairbury 35, Fillmore Central 33

Fremont 77, North Platte 55

Fullerton 46, High Plains Community 12

Garden County 54, Potter-Dix 13

Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Norfolk Catholic 31

Gretna 52, Omaha Burke 50

Guardian Angels 75, Lutheran High Northeast 40

Hartington-Newcastle 36, Osmond 25

Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Bishop Neumann 33

Hemingford 58, Hyannis 15

Humphrey St. Francis 77, Heartland Lutheran 27

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Battle Creek 51

Kearney 67, South Sioux City 64

Kearney Catholic 45, Holdrege 36

Lawrence-Nelson 51, Tri County 25

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 52, Twin River 32

Louisville 62, Platteview 32

Maxwell 41, Creek Valley 17

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Southwest 36

McCook 53, Valentine 28

McCool Junction 53, Hampton 43

Meridian 58, Nebraska Lutheran 13

Millard North 44, Omaha Westside 20

Millard West 52, Grand Island Northwest 43

Morrill 65, Leyton 28

North Bend Central 59, Seward 28

North Platte St. Patrick's 64, Sutherland 30

Ogallala 48, Minden 35

Omaha Benson 71, Omaha South 30

Omaha Duchesne Academy 30, Yutan 28

Omaha Mercy 44, Plattsmouth 38

Omaha North 51, Omaha Bryan 13

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Elkhorn 50

Ord 23, Central City 2

Papillion-LaVista 63, Grand Island 33

Ponca 53, Wayne 34

Ravenna 47, Ansley-Litchfield 28

Shelton 25, Franklin 20

Sioux County 54, Cody-Kilgore 46

South Loup 39, Amherst 29

Stanton 56, Tekamah-Herman 35

Sterling 66, Thayer Central 53

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41, Loomis 40

Syracuse 44, Fort Calhoun 16

Weeping Water 63, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

West Point-Beemer 62, Omaha Roncalli 48

Wood River 69, Centura 44

Western Conference Tournament

Championship

Scottsbluff 41, Chadron 40

Fifth Place

Sidney 54, Alliance 2

Third Place

Gering 45, Mitchell 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Raymond Central vs. Milford, ppd. to Jan 14th.

Republic County, Kan. vs. Superior, ccd.

