BASKETBALL
SATURDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Amherst 66, South Loup 21
Ansley-Litchfield 62, Ravenna 54
Archbishop Bergan 51, St. Mary's 46
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Arlington 40
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, Homer 34
Bellevue East 58, South Sioux City 23
Blair 52, Ralston 46
Boone Central/Newman Grove 67, Columbus Lakeview 54
Boys Town 80, Oakland-Craig 59
Bridgeport 74, Crawford 14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 67, East Butler 43
Central City 60, Ord 43
Centura 60, Wood River 46
Clarkson/Leigh 42, Madison 34
Dundy County-Stratton 61, Goodland, Kan. 59
Elkhorn Mount Michael 63, Plattsmouth 20
Elkhorn South 43, Grand Island 39
Essex, Iowa 31, Cedar Bluffs 25
Fairbury 45, Fillmore Central 28
Fort Calhoun 67, Syracuse 34
Gordon/Rushville 64, Ainsworth 36
Grand Island Central Catholic 79, Norfolk Catholic 51
Grand Island Northwest 58, Fremont 48
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Osmond 49
Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Bishop Neumann 33
Hay Springs 66, Arthur County 57
Hemingford 49, Hyannis 37
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Weeping Water 46
Humphrey St. Francis 57, Heartland Lutheran 17
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Battle Creek 33
Kearney Catholic 73, Holdrege 42
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 62, Twin River 30
Loomis 71, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67
Louisville 62, Platteview 32
Lutheran High Northeast 62, Guardian Angels 51
Maxwell 58, Creek Valley 29
Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Southwest 26
McCook 53, Valentine 28
McCool Junction 74, Hampton 30
Millard North 73, Omaha Westside 42
Millard West 77, North Platte 51
Morrill 50, Leyton 36
Nebraska Lutheran 65, Meridian 41
North Bend Central 69, Seward 55
North Platte St. Patrick's 67, Sutherland 22
Ogallala 79, Minden 40
Omaha Central 54, Gretna 45
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Papillion-LaVista 40
Omaha North 70, Omaha Burke 50
Omaha Roncalli 48, West Point-Beemer 47
Potter-Dix 75, Garden County 43
Shelton 69, Franklin 51
St. Paul 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 34
Stanton 67, Tekamah-Herman 62
Thayer Central 76, Sterling 61
Tri County 56, Lawrence-Nelson 49
Twin Loup 60, Sandhills/Thedford 28
Wausa 48, Boyd County 27
Wayne 49, Ponca 22
Western Conference Tournament
Championship
Alliance 49, Scottsbluff 36
Fifth Place
Sidney 58, Gering 49
Third Place
Chadron 79, Mitchell 72
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Raymond Central vs. Milford, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Republic County, Kan. vs. Superior, ccd.
SATURDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Ainsworth 68, Gordon/Rushville 44
Aquinas 48, Shelby/Rising City 11
Archbishop Bergan 59, St. Mary's 37
Arthur County 49, Hay Springs 13
Ashland-Greenwood 68, Arlington 35
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 74, Homer 15
Blair 78, Ralston 21
Boyd County 55, Wausa 48
Bridgeport 75, Crawford 25
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, East Butler 27
Clarkson/Leigh 58, Madison 17
Columbus Lakeview 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 25
Essex, Iowa 49, Cedar Bluffs 22
Fairbury 35, Fillmore Central 33
Fremont 77, North Platte 55
Fullerton 46, High Plains Community 12
Garden County 54, Potter-Dix 13
Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Norfolk Catholic 31
Gretna 52, Omaha Burke 50
Guardian Angels 75, Lutheran High Northeast 40
Hartington-Newcastle 36, Osmond 25
Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Bishop Neumann 33
Hemingford 58, Hyannis 15
Humphrey St. Francis 77, Heartland Lutheran 27
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Battle Creek 51
Kearney 67, South Sioux City 64
Kearney Catholic 45, Holdrege 36
Lawrence-Nelson 51, Tri County 25
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 52, Twin River 32
Louisville 62, Platteview 32
Maxwell 41, Creek Valley 17
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Southwest 36
McCook 53, Valentine 28
McCool Junction 53, Hampton 43
Meridian 58, Nebraska Lutheran 13
Millard North 44, Omaha Westside 20
Millard West 52, Grand Island Northwest 43
Morrill 65, Leyton 28
North Bend Central 59, Seward 28
North Platte St. Patrick's 64, Sutherland 30
Ogallala 48, Minden 35
Omaha Benson 71, Omaha South 30
Omaha Duchesne Academy 30, Yutan 28
Omaha Mercy 44, Plattsmouth 38
Omaha North 51, Omaha Bryan 13
Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Elkhorn 50
Ord 23, Central City 2
Papillion-LaVista 63, Grand Island 33
Ponca 53, Wayne 34
Ravenna 47, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Shelton 25, Franklin 20
Sioux County 54, Cody-Kilgore 46
South Loup 39, Amherst 29
Stanton 56, Tekamah-Herman 35
Sterling 66, Thayer Central 53
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41, Loomis 40
Syracuse 44, Fort Calhoun 16
Weeping Water 63, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
West Point-Beemer 62, Omaha Roncalli 48
Wood River 69, Centura 44
Western Conference Tournament
Championship
Scottsbluff 41, Chadron 40
Fifth Place
Sidney 54, Alliance 2
Third Place
Gering 45, Mitchell 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Raymond Central vs. Milford, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Republic County, Kan. vs. Superior, ccd.
