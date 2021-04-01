VERMILLION — The South Dakota women’s soccer team recorded their third shutout of the season en route to a 3-0 victory over North Dakota State Thursday night at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
With the win, USD (6-6-1) overtakes NDSU (6-6) for fourth in the conference standings with the rematch set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
“I was really impressed with how the back line came out and handled the wind for the first 45 minutes,” head coach Michael Thomas said. “I was then excited to see us score some great goals in the second half.”
The Coyotes recorded a season-high 25 shots with a season-high nine shots on goal. South Dakota’s defense came up big only allowing seven shots in 90 minutes. After a slow first half, the Yotes turned things up on both sides of the ball recording 19 shots while only allowing three.
Senior Alexis Mitchell with two goals, the second time this season she has recorded two goals in one game, led USD on the night. She now has five goals on the season and 12 in her career.
After a tightly contest first 45 minutes, the two teams went into the halftime break tied 0-0. USD recorded six shots going into the wind while NDSU recorded four shots.
Shortly into the second half, the Yotes cracked the scoreboard first after junior Jordan Centineo tapped in a pass from sophomore Shaylee Gailus. The goal was Centineo’s second of the season and the second assist for Gailus on the season.
South Dakota continued to be on the attack and extended its lead to 2-0 in the 66th minute when Mitchell knocked in one of her two goals. Junior Tiannah Moore broke her defender down and placed a beautiful cross from the left side of the box to Mitchell for the score. Moore recorded her first assist of the season.
In the 81st minute, Mitchell sealed the victory for the Coyotes with her second goal of the game off a free kick from senior Abby Ostrem. The assist was the fourth for Ostrem on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.